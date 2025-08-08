The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, August 7 Episode: Finn Pushes Grace to Confess Tumor Scam to Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 7, shows tensions running high as secrets came close to being exposed and unexpected confrontations took place. Li’s hospital visit for medical supplies didn’t go as planned when she ran into Sheila, while Finn pushed Grace to come clean to Liam about a serious medical deception. Meanwhile, questions about Luna’s fate continued to stir suspicion.

Finn pressures Grace to tell the truth

At the hospital, Grace begged Finn to keep quiet about her role in a tumor scam, fearing she could lose her medical license and face prison. Finn made it clear he wouldn’t tell Liam himself, but insisted Grace had to reveal the truth. He believed Liam deserved to know what really happened, even if Grace disagreed.

Over at the Spencer mansion, Hope had just spoken to Brooke, who was still in the hospital as a precaution after the recent chaos in Italy. Liam and Hope discussed his recovery from brain surgery, and Liam revealed that Bill had wired USD 1 million before the operation that saved his life.

When Finn arrived with Grace, the couple expressed their gratitude for her role in Liam’s recovery. But Finn pushed Grace to tell Liam the truth about his supposed brain cancer. The statement left Liam and Hope visibly unsettled.

Sheila searches for answers about Luna

At Il Giardino, Sheila expressed her frustration to Deacon about being kept away from paying her final respects to Luna. Deacon tried to reassure her, suggesting everyone was better off now that Luna was gone.

Meanwhile, Li was at Luna’s bedside, tending to her while she remained in a coma. Li decided to head to the hospital for more medication, but her plan soon took a turn.

At the hospital, Sheila visited Li’s office, where April, a lab tech, offered condolences for Luna and revealed that Li was on leave. April also mentioned there was no record of Luna’s body in the system, which surprised Sheila.

After April left, Li arrived and accidentally ran into Sheila, spilling her bag of stolen medications onto the floor. As Li scrambled to gather the items, Sheila pressed her again for answers about Luna’s whereabouts.

