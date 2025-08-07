The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, August 6 Episode: Ridge Revives Brooke with CPR After Shocking Boat Accident

On the August 6, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge stepped up to save Brooke after a terrifying accident at sea. She was found unconscious in the water, forcing Ridge to perform CPR and bring her back to life. Meanwhile, Finn uncovered Grace’s shocking medical scam, creating more tension in Los Angeles.

Ridge rescues Brooke after boat incident

Wednesday’s episode picked up with Ridge saving Brooke, who was unconscious in the water after falling from a boat. Nick had already collapsed earlier, leaving Ridge to swim and pull Brooke to safety. He managed to get her onto another vessel with the help of others onboard.

Brooke wasn’t breathing when Ridge began performing CPR. After chest compressions and rescue breaths, she finally started to respond. During her unconscious state, Brooke imagined herself on a beach with Ridge and saw a bright light. When she regained consciousness, Ridge kissed her and promised to never take her for granted again. He also vowed to fix things between them.

Back at home, Donna and Katie were talking about Brooke and the possibility that Nick might be planning to propose. They noticed Brooke hadn’t posted on social media recently and began to feel concerned about her. Their conversation hinted that something was off, even before they learned what really happened on the boat.

Finn confronts Grace at the hospital

At the Spencer mansion, Liam and Hope discussed the differences between Grace and her ex-husband, Reese. Liam said Grace was an “angel” compared to Reese, unaware of what Grace had really done.

At the hospital, Finn was furious after learning the truth from Grace. She admitted that Liam did have a brain bleed, but she faked a tumor diagnosis to sell a miracle treatment. Grace confessed she gave Liam medication to mimic symptoms, hoping to push the experimental procedure and take advantage of Bill’s wealth.

Grace claimed she was under pressure from bookies and trying to protect herself and her daughters. But Finn was angry that she had betrayed both him and Liam. He called her out for selling her integrity for a million dollars and causing unnecessary pain.

Despite Finn’s anger, Grace asked him to keep the truth a secret. She begged him not to tell Liam or Bill and asked for forgiveness. Finn didn’t give her an answer right away, clearly struggling with the weight of the situation.

