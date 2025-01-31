The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Prove Poppy Wrong About Luna’s Paternity?
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler, January 31, 2025: As Finn grows more suspicious of Poppy’s denials, he may take matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Daphne turns up the heat with Carter.
Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode is packed with tension as Finn questions Poppy’s latest attempt to shut down his paternity suspicions. Will he finally uncover the truth about Luna? Meanwhile, Daphne Rose uses her signature scent—and charm—to get closer to Carter Walton, setting the stage for a seductive scheme.
Finn remains skeptical after Poppy Nozawa insists—yet again—that he isn’t Luna’s father. With multiple paternity candidates ruled out, Finn can’t ignore the growing evidence. Poppy’s emotional reaction only fuels his doubts, making him question whether she’s hiding the truth.
Determined to get real answers, Finn may take action and secretly compare his DNA to Luna’s. If the test confirms a father-daughter match, Poppy’s deception will unravel, leaving Finn to decide what comes next in his newfound connection with Luna.
Meanwhile, Luna continues to lean on Bill Spencer for support, confiding in him as she grapples with questions about her true parentage.
Elsewhere, Daphne Rose seizes an opportunity to get closer to Carter Walton through their perfume collaboration. With seduction in mind, Daphne turns up the flirtation—carrying out Steffy Forrester’s plan to shake things up. As she pulls Carter further into her web, this could spell trouble for Hope Logan’s romance.
With Finn on the brink of uncovering the truth, will Poppy’s web of lies finally collapse? And as Daphne intensifies her pursuit of Carter, how will this affect Hope’s relationship? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for all the drama and surprises ahead!
