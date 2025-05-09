The Conjuring: Last Rites: Smurl Family’s True Story That Inspired Michael Chaves' Horror Film

The Conjuring’s fourth and final chapter is set to hit the theaters on September 5. The film is based on another real-life paranormal case investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren in 1986. It will delve into the terrifying paranormal activities that destroyed the Smurl family.

Where Does The Story Begin?

Jack and Janet Smurl, an ordinary Catholic couple living in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, bought a duplex on Chase Street. They moved into the house with their four daughters and Jack’s parents. The house had a bad reputation in the neighbourhood, but that didn't stop the couple from purchasing the house.

Advertisement

For the first few years, the couple spent most of their time renovating the house. During this time, they did feel something eerie happening around the house, but they ignored it, thinking it was harmless or just their imagination. However, things started getting worse as time passed.

They often sensed a foul smell spread across the house, heard bangings on the roof, and even saw furniture levitating or moving on its own. One day, they witnessed their dog getting thrown against a wall and a light falling on their youngest daughter. Janet and Jack also started getting physically attacked by the entities who were in the house.

When Ed and Lorraine Got Involved?

Despite all these events, the couple didn't want to leave the house because they had spent all of their fortunes renovating it and had no money left. After approaching a few people, they heard about Ed and Lorraine and approached them for help.

Advertisement

During a visit to the haunted house, Lorraine, who was a clairvoyant, sensed four spirits: A harmless old lady, a young but violent girl, a middle-aged man who died in the house, and a demonic force who could control the other three spirits.

Ed told the family about the four stages of demonic activity: Infestation, oppression, possession, and lastly, death. It didn't take long for Ed and Lorraine to witness the same abnormal activities the Smurl family complained of. They performed multiple blessings in the house with the help of local priests. But the paranormal activities didn't stop. The family eventually moved away in 1987.

While this is the last film in the Conjuring franchise, the self-professed demonologists Ed and Lorraine continued their paranormal work up until their deaths in 2006 and 2019, respectively.

ALSO READ: Tom Ellis to Reprise Role in Tell Me Lies Season 3; Hints at Oliver's Redemption