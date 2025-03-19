The Electric State Fails to Earn Fame Despite 320 Million USD Budget and High-Profile Cast Including Millie Bobbie Brown

Netflix's newest high-priced sci-fi, The Electric State, doesn't measure up, even with a high-profile cast and blockbuster cred.

The 320 million USD feature, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, opened on March 14. It captured Netflix's weekly No. 1 spot in just a few days, ranking No. 1 in 47 territories and reaching the Top 10 in 93 regions worldwide. The movie garnered 53.8 million hours of viewing, which amounts to 25.2 million views.

But even with the initial figures, The Electric State seems to lag behind Netflix's all-time highest-grossers. To put things into perspective, Red Notice earned 148.7 million hours in its opening week, while Don't Look Up hit 111.03 million. The Russo brothers' new project is only currently ranked 15th for first-week watchings — just ahead of Rebel Moon.

The movie also faces a steep uphill battle in terms of scathing critical reception. It currently has a meager 15% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a majority deeming it visually stunning but without a dramatic spark and proper pace in the narrative. Audience opinion paints a more tolerant picture, however. The Electric State has a rating of 6.0 on IMDb and a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating people enjoyed it more than the critics.

The Russo brothers gathered a familiar roster of Marvel collaborators, including Chris Pratt, Anthony Mackie, as well as Stanley Tucci alongside Brown — but even with this star-studded lineup, the movie hasn't built the momentum Netflix probably expected.

Based on Simon Stålenhag's art book, the film imagines a dystopian 1990s in which animatronic machines have turned against humans. Brown stars as a teenager who lives in this ruined world with the help of a robot friend, voiced by Mackie.

Though the film's performance will not necessarily find a place on Netflix's Top 10 all-time, Millie Bobby Brown is still a streaming darling. She's scheduled to come back in April for filming on Enola Holmes 3, with more work in the works.

The Electric State is currently streaming on Netflix.