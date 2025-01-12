The Last Showgirl Writer Reveals Her Reaction To Finding Out About Pamela Anderson’s Casting In Venture

The Last Showgirl has been truly in everyone's minds because of the brilliant performances of the actors, especially Pamela Anderson. Now, the writer of the venture, Kate Gersten, has opened up about her reaction to the Baywatch star's role in the movie and also how they found their Shelly.

While conversing with Entertainment Weekly, the writer was questioned about her reaction to finding out that Anderson would play Shelly in the venture. Gersten expressed, “I thought it was the most incredible stroke of genius I'd ever heard of.”

She recalled that when the Barb Wire star’s documentary was released, her husband, Matt Shire, saw it. He went to his cousin Gia Coppola and asked her to watch that. He said that it was her 'Shelly.'

The writer continued that when Coppola witnessed it, she said, “Kate, you've got to see this. And I was like, 'Wow, there are so many similarities.' But most of all, it is her ability to go through all this adversity and still be soft."

Gersten shared that it was something that showed her quickly that Anderson was the correct individual to portray that character. She expressed that the Raw Justice star had that “vulnerability and openness and wonder about the world,” which was the thing that she saw in her, and that no one else that she had ever seen portray that role (even during the decade of it being workshopped) possessed that.

