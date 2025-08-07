The Pickup Twitter Reviews: Eddie Murphy’s Action-Comedy Called Generic, Boring, and a Miss by Fans

Tim Story’s new action-comedy The Pickup, starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, hit screens with high expectations, but Twitter reactions suggest many viewers were left disappointed. Though Murphy’s return to a buddy-cop dynamic generated buzz, fans quickly pointed out the film’s flaws, calling it generic and uninspired.

One Twitter user wrote, “THE PICKUP is yet another example of how wasted talent, a lack of ambition & creative laziness result in a film that fails on almost every level.” Many others echoed the sentiment, criticizing both the storyline and the lack of chemistry between the lead actors.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter

Eddie Murphy plays Russell, a veteran armored truck guard, while Pete Davidson plays Travis, a rookie with more energy than experience. The film attempts to blend comedy and action, but many viewers found the result flat. “Really boring and generic action comedy that doesn't offer anything new or thrilling at all,” another viewer tweeted, summarizing the overall response from fans on social media.

Here’s some reviews from Twitter: One user gave the film a harsh rating of “a solid 0.2/10,” while another called it “a fine, fun, ultimately forgettable piece of generic action comedy fluff."

Keke Palmer gets some praise, but it’s not enough

Despite the criticism, a few performances did stand out. Keke Palmer, who plays Zoe, a mysterious figure with her own agenda, was praised for her charisma. Some users felt she brought much-needed energy to the film, even though her character wasn’t given much depth.

Eva Longoria also received brief praise for her role as Russell’s wife, though many called her storyline “unrealistic” and underused. Still, viewers seemed more focused on the film’s missed opportunities, especially with Eddie Murphy in the cast.

Here are some more Twitter reviews:

While The Pickup may attract some viewers for the names involved, early reactions show that the film may not leave a lasting impression. Audiences expected a throwback to Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop-style charm, but instead got a lukewarm action-comedy with few memorable moments.

