Eddie Murphy Dating History: Exploring The Beverly Hills Cop Star's Past Romance As He Marries Paige Butcher

After appearing in Netflix’s latest Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth installment to the celebrated cop franchise, Eddie Murphy dominated recent headlines as he tied the knot with his long-time fiancée Paige Butcher. The duo got engaged in September 2018 and finally decided to get married after nearly six years. However, the legendary Hollywood star has a long dating history with several celebrities. Let’s examine Murphy’s past relationship before Butcher.

Whitney Houston

Legendary musician and actor Whitney Houston once fell for Eddie Murphy in the mid-1980s. Houston’s friend Ellen White once told PEOPLE that she was so captivated by Murphy and made her friends repeatedly watch his film Coming to America. White further detailed that Murphy and Houston had a special bond, as she recalled a party where his arrival made Houston light up. She stated, "Eddie came in, cameras were flashing, and they just looked at each other and talked and laughed as if they were the only people in the room."

In her book, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, Houston's close friend Robyn Crawford also highlights the romantic angle of Murphy with the late singer. Despite her growing involvement with Bobby Brown, Houston was more interested in Murphy, “but he was elusive.” Crawford added that on the morning of Houston's wedding to Brown, Murphy “called to say she was making a mistake."

Advertisement

Nicole Murphy

Murphy was married to model Nicole Mitchell after meeting her in 1988. The former couple tied the knot in 1993 and share five children: Bria, Shayne, Zola, Bella, and Myles.

In 2005, Nicole filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. As the news broke out, the comedian addressed the separation in a statement, saying that "the welfare of our children is our main concern and their best interest is our first priority." Although the former couple haven’t publicly discussed their split, in 2012, Nicole told Radar Online that they maintained a good relationship. “Eddie and I are friends,” she said. The two also attended their daughter Bria’s film Amateur Night's premiere together.

Paulette McNeely

Murphy was also involved in a romantic relationship with Paulette McNeely, with whom the actor shares a son, Eric. The duo met sometime around 1989 and welcomed their only son. Details of the short relationship haven't been made public.

Advertisement

Tamara Hood

After McNeely, Murphy reportedly started seeing Tamara Hood around 1990 and the same year, in November, the pair welcomed their son, Christian Murphy. Details of Hood and Murphy’s relationship are unknown but Christian once shared a series of photos of his father and his half-siblings celebrating Christmas on Instagram.

Melanie Brown

In 2006, Eddie Murphy dated Melanie Brown, popularly known as Spice Girl Mel B. The former couple share a daughter, Angel Iris. As per reports, Murphy initially disputed paternity but Brown insisted that their pregnancy was planned, and they even intended to marry. "This was a completely planned pregnancy," she told Essence in 2007, insisting that it wasn't a mistake.

A DNA test confirmed Murphy as Angel's father but Brown sued for sole custody. Speaking with Larry King in an interview, Brown shared that the relationship “may have been brief but it was intense." In her 2018 book tour, Brown called Murphy the love of her life, saying that "he always will be” and that he has also been a good father to Angel.

Advertisement

Tracey Edmonds

Eddie Murphy and TV producer Tracey Edmonds had a brief but intense relationship. The duo celebrated their relationship in a nuptial on January 1, 2008, on a private island in French Polynesia. "We want to make it fun and casual—small," Edmonds told reporters about their marriage at the time.

However, their dramatic wedding ended as they split just two weeks after their shared vows. Later, in a joint statement, the pair announced the end of their relationship, sharing that after much “consideration and discussion, we have jointly decided that we will forgo having a legal ceremony.” However, they continue to remain friends.

Paige Butcher

Finally, 63-year-old Murphy married Australian model Paige Butcher after dating her for twelve years. The couple welcomed their first child before marriage, Izzy Oona, on May 3, 2016. Nearly two years later, in August 2018, Murphy’s rep shared that the actor and Butcher were expecting their second child.

Murphy and Butcher welcomed their second child, Max Charles, on November 30, 2018, after their engagement the same year. Finally, on July 9th this year, Murphy married the 44-year-old in Anguilla in a small private ceremony.

Currently, Murphy is a father of ten, including a daughter and son with his current wife, Butcher.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Eddie Murphy's Partner Paige Butcher? All We Know As Actor Calls Her 'Wife' During Interview