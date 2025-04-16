The Young and the Restless April 15 Episode Recap: Damian Reveals Shocking Truth About Dumas to Lily

In the dramatic episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on April 15, 2025, at the Penthouse, Audra was seen pondering what Victor had demanded of her about starting an affair with Kyle again.

She looked at a picture of herself and Nate, feeling like she was torn between her loyalty and her professional goal. She also thought that Victor was setting her up once again.

She ends up drafting a message to Sally but then deletes it as she tells herself that everything will be okay.

Meanwhile, at the GCAC, Nate is surprised after Holden shows up. Nate was not aware that Holden was in town. Holden confesses that he was getting used to it.

Nate gets a call from Audra asking him to come home. Before he leaves, he questions Holden about his intentions towards Audra. Holden states that he was just being friendly and that she was the only thing that they had in common.

Then Nate reminds him that Damian was also the one who they shared, and suggested that they should have their focus on him.

On the other hand, at the Penthouse, Audra kisses Nate when he enters and surprises him with champagne and candles. She reveals that she got a new job and that Victor was on board to fund her company with her as the boss. Nate congratulates her, but his excitement disappears after he learns about Victor's involvement. He does not support that, which surprises Audra.

At the Society, Lily and Damian meet up. She questions him for more details about Dumas. Later, the duo goes to a private place to discuss the same, which is when Damian reveals that Dumas does not exist.

He suspected that Dumas was more likely a front, and he admitted to hiding the truth about his credentials to impress Dumas and that he was used by Dumas as a fake CEO to offload a couple of companies.

Damian later shared that he was down to ‘dance with the devil’ for a good life. He faked an identity to make his dad proud of him.

After Lily appreciated him being truthful, she asked why he thought that she cared so much. Damian reveals to her about Dumas about approaching her ex, and may target her company. He asked if she wanted his help, to which she says that she did.

