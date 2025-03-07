The Young And The Restless March 6 Recap: Summer Asks Kyle If He’s Falling In Love With Claire

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on March 6, 2025, at the Crimson Lights, Devon called out Damian for the lies he told about being the owner of the companies he ran. Damian revealed that he had come to Genoa City to find out more about the offer that Nate had put forth. Devon did express his suspicion about the actual intentions he had. Damian revealed that he along with Nate was responsible for deception.

On the other hand, Summer and Kyle crossed paths at the Genoa City Atheltic Club, during which they discussed Phyllis. Summer felt that something wrong must have occurred.

Kyle tried to calm her down, by comforting her and it is around this moment that Claire enters the scene and sees them with one another. Summer is quick to pull away from him. Then Claire also brought up Phyllis and asked about her, to which Summer made sure to reveal that everything was okay.

Later on, Nikki entered and told them about getting no information regarding Phyllis or Sharon’s whereabouts. Summer then requested Kyle for a ride to the office.

But it seemed that the tension was very apparent, especially when it came to Claire and Summer. Nikki ended up questioning if Claire was okay. Claire wondered if Victor was urging Summer to form a connection with Kyle again. Then Nikki asked Claire to drop her insecurity and that she would be responsible for keeping Victor in check.

Meanwhile, Kyle ended up questioning Summer if she had any issues regarding his dynamic with Claire. Summer made sure to tell him that she was protective and that she had no desire to witness him getting hurt.

Kyle asked her to let that go. She did express her concern about Victor's potential involvement, to this Kyle said that his life won't be controlled by him. During their chat, Summer asked him if he was falling in love with Claire, Kyle answered that he was not sure but in the future that may happen. He can be seen wondering if Summer was being truthful about not being a problem. She told him that she had a lot on her plate.