Thor: Love and Thunder EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson picks THIS Prince song as Valkyrie's bada*s entrance theme

Thor: Love and Thunder is nothing short of a lightning bolt at the global box office, and in spite of mixed reviews, MCU fans are loving the eccentric performances by the entire cast including Tessa Thompson, who reprises the fan-favourite character Valkyrie... or King Valkyrie! Speaking of the MCU Phase 4 movie, it's guaranteed that a Taika Waititi-led Thor film always has music as one of its core storytelling aspects, whether it be Led Zepellin in Thor: Ragnarok or Guns N' Roses in Thor: Love and Thunder.

This makes us wonder if Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson has a personal playlist of tracks that would be ideal for Valkyrie! In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, I asked Tessa Thompson what would her ideal bada*s entrance theme song for Valkyrie, a character she's been living and breathing for years now, be. To this, the Westworld star namedropped a few of her favourite artists: "Oh, goodness! I mean, that's a tricky one. There was like a... this artist Peaches and there were a couple songs of hers that I really love. There's some songs of the Tank Girl's soundtrack that I would listen to when I was playing Valkyrie. There is Aphex Twin, which is funny because I think Christian Bale was inspired by Aphex Twin, but on the first Thor, that was also, I listened to a lot of Aphex Twin for Valkyrie."

Ultimately, Tessa Thompson went with a classic pick; Prince's Let's Go Crazy. "But, I don't know that I could pick one song... I mean, honestly, it would probably be a Prince song, just because I love Prince so much and there's something about, just the spirit of Prince that rejects to be placed in any of people's parameters or boxes that I think really captures Valkyrie. So, maybe like Let's Go Crazy. Yeah, Let's Go Crazy would be good for her. (I chime in, "I could totally, with the swords and stuff, yeah I could totally see it." Yeah! [chuckles]," Tessa concluded.

Watch Tessa Thompson's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Thor: Love and Thunder below:

We can totally imagine Valkyrie making a bada*s entrance, in the midst of a raging battle, to Prince's Let's Go Crazy!

What did you think of Tessa Thompson's amazing performance as Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder?

