Throwback: When Chappell Roan Asked Olivia Rodrigo For Advice On THIS; Here's What She Had to Say

Chappell Roan has now become a big name in pop culture. Although she had been a part of it for over a decade, the Good Luck, Babe! artist entered into the limelight in the summer of 2021.

This was when her single, Pink Ponky Club, went viral over a year from its original release. While Chappell Roan gained stardom, she sought advice from one of her close friends, Olivia Rodrigo.

For those who do not know, 2021 was also the year when Rodrigo had entered the superstardom as well, following her single Drivers License.

Per an article from July 2023, the Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl artist had asked Olivia Rodrigo, “When you were getting big, did you talk to Billie [Eilish]? What did you do?”

To which the Can’t Catch Me Now songstress stated that she doesn't have the answer, adding, “I’m sorry. No one has the answers.”

In the same article from 2023, it was reported that Roan holds a lot of respect for how Rodrigo had looked after her own rise to stardom.

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess artist had mentioned that Olivia Rodrigo is great at being “a normal person” even when all the things around her happen to be “abnormal.”

Roan further stated that she doesn't feel like “a normal person right now,” adding that she is not even near where the Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl artist stands.

Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, had first signed with Atlantic Records back in 2017 as her first major label. In the year 2020, however, the label dropped her.

This was during the pandemic era when the Love Me Anyway songstress started to release her music as an independent artist.

Following this, back in the year 2023, Chappell Roan went to sign a deal with another big name, Amusement Records/Island Records.

For those who do not know, the aforementioned studio was founded by Dan Nigro, who is a Grammy winning producer.

Dan Nigro is also a collaborator with whom the My Kink Is Karma singer has been releasing music for many years.

Meanwhile, the collaborator is also known for having his talents shared with artists such as Caroline Polachek and the 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back artist.

