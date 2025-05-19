Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office: Tom Cruise starrer has a good opening in India BUT...

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning amassed Rs. 37.75 crore (USD 4.40 million) in its shortened two-day weekend in India. While these are big numbers for a Hollywood film in India, the Tom Cruise led franchise has delivered better in the past and are, therefore, somewhat underwhelming.

The Saturday-Sunday total is notably lower than that of its predecessor, Dead Reckoning, which earned Rs. 77 crore during its five-day extended weekend, with Rs. 41 crore coming from Saturday and Sunday. Even Mission: Impossible – Fallout managed Rs. 35 crore over the same two-day period back in 2018, a figure that would adjust to over Rs. 50 crore today. The Final Reckoning was expected to collect at that level, but it hasn't lived up to those expectations.

Advertisement

The day-wise box Office Collections of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in India are as follows:

Day Gross Saturday Rs. 18.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 19.00 cr. Total Rs. 37.75 cr.

Even after its relatively softer start on Saturday, there was some hope for the film to overtake the lifetime total of its predecessor, Dead Reckoning. However, now, with Sunday failing to show a major growth, it has become highly unlikely, if not... mission impossible.

Mission: Impossible has been one of the best performers among Hollywood franchises in India, particularly since Ghost Protocol in 2011. Each subsequent film had outgrossed the last — until now. For the franchise to end on a decreasing note is disappointing. From the early numbers, the decreasing trend seems to be there in other markets as well, so its not just India where the film has suffered.