U Guessed It Rapper OG Maco Dies at 32 Two Weeks After Shooting Himself

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death

Rapper OG Maco is dead at age 32 after battling a self-inflicted gunshot wound for two weeks. The news of his passing was shared via his X account on Friday, December 27. The rapper, known for his song U Guessed It, was surrounded by his family and loved ones at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles when he breathed his last, reported TMZ.

The family statement about the rapper’s demise shared on various social media platforms, read: “His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.”

Referring to him by his real name, Benedict Ihesiba Jr., his family continued in the statement: “While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived — one that will continue to inspire and uplift others.”

His family said Maco’s influence will remain forever etched in their hearts as they asked fans to reach out via DM to share their thoughts and condolences.

In a December 16 post, Maco’s family revealed that, though the rapper was in critical condition, he was stable and receiving the best possible care. Back then, the family shared that his social media accounts would be the only source of credible updates on his health while requesting privacy.

On December 14, Maco’s manager, Poppa Perc, spoke to AllHipHop about his condition, saying that when he first saw the rapper, he thought he was dead. At the time, as Perc requested fans to pray for him, he shared that Maco was looking forward to dropping new music under a new brand and alias.

Born Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., Maco grew up in Atlanta’s College Park neighborhood. At the beginning of his career, he performed under the moniker Maco Mattox. In 2011, he released his debut mixtape Marty McFly, and in 2014, his hit single U Guessed It, which peaked at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100.

