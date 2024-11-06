US Election 2024: From Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Beyonce To Meghan Thee Stallion, Celebrities Reveal Who They Voted For

United States’s presidential elections were all over the news and social media. The clips of the rallies by Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were circulating along with the states that they were leading in during the election day.

Many celebrities have made good use of their platforms for an essential cause, knowing that they had influential powers. A-list celebrities did not shy away while mentioning which candidate among Harris and Trump had their backing. If you are not aware, here’s the list of a few celebrities who reveal who they cast their ballots for:

1. Lady Gaga

The pop sensation and actress did not shy away while flaunting her ‘I Voted’ tag when she shared a picture on Instagram. In a previous post, she showcased her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

2. Beyonce

Queen Bey has been an active supporter of Harris and endorsed her on social media. She posted a reel on Instagram with an edit of her and Harris’s pictures as her song Ya Ya played in the background.

3. Julia Roberts

The actress shared a picture on Instagram showcasing that she voted. Roberts has previously expressed her support for candidate Harris.

4. Tina Knowles

Just like her daughter, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the infamous tag on her forehead. She captioned it with, “I voted today! Have you voted? Vote Kamala Harris for President !”

5. Jason Aldean

The acclaimed country singer, who is a Trump supporter, shared on Instagram that he voted for him. In his caption, the vocalist wrote, “Big day for our country today. Over the past several years we have taken a lot of heat from the entertainment industry and the media for our support of @realdonaldtrump . As a father and an American citizen, I want to see our country get back to its values and principles that made us great to begin with. Vote so our kids can have a safe and secure future. I proudly voted for Trump and encourage everyone to get out today and VOTE!! 🇺🇸IT MATTERS 🇺🇸 #noregrets."

6. Jennifer Garner

As per Too fab, the actress shared a picture of herself in her Instagram stories expressing that she voted for Harris during this election. The actress has previously endorsed her on social as well.

7. Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper has been an avid supporter of Harris. She made sure to post a steamy picture of herself with the ‘I voted’ tag. In the caption she penned, “HOTTIES FOR HARRIS.”

8. Joe Rogan

The famous podcaster has reportedly expressed his support for Trump previously. He took to his Instagram to let his followers know that he had cast his ballot.

