Was Matthew Perry trying to convey something with 'I'm Mattman' posts before sudden demise? Fans speculate

Matthew Perry, the star who's worldwide known for his role as Chandler on the beloved sitcom FRIENDS, passed away on October 28, 2023. The reason was stated to be accidental 'drowning' in a jacuzzi. But 5 days before his sudden demise Perry posted cryptic posts on Instagram which led to fans buzzing with many speculations. Read on to know details.

Matthew Perry posted snaps with cryptic messages

Matthew Perry was on break from Instagram for a few months before he finally started posting two weeks ago. The 17 again star's last post was 5 days ago. It was an eerie photo of himself lounging in the dark-lit pool. The actor was seen sitting near the edge of the Jacuzzi with headphones. He wrote in the caption, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman." This post of him sitting all by himself looking into the night made his fans concerned about him.

One fan wrote, "Is everything ok at home Mattman?" Another commented, "Matthew you're giving us so many signs. Are you gonna be in The Batman Part II or not cuz if you're not then i could get my hopes down" The comments came following Perry's previous series of posts.

Before this post, Matthew shared a series of snaps, all with the mention of Batman. This led to the fans speculate that Matthew is trying to sign towards something through Batman. One of his posts was about a pumpkin in Batman shape where concerned fans speculated a connection with the last chapter of his book which was also titled Batman. He wrote in the caption, "Do you know what I mean?"

In the chapter, the actor wrote the following lines, “My eyes filled with tears now, the sea seemed farther away, like a dream. So, I close my eyes and feel such gratitude for all that I have learned in this lifetime; for the scars on my stomach, which just proved that I’d lived a life worth fighting for. I was grateful that I was able to help my fellow man in times of strife and struggle, and what a gift that was.”

One person wrote below the post, "Anyone else read the book and see the risky connection?" A second one wrote, "Do you want us to send help? Is this your signal???" Followed a third user who asked, "So Matt, you do know there are a few of us who are a little concerned about you right now? I am hoping you're just having a little silly fun or you're hinting at a new project. Your fans adore you and want you to be happy and healthy - please take care of yourself? Thanks"

Advertisement

This post by Matthew Perry was among a series of Batman posts. Check out these;

Advertisement

Matthew Perry dies at 54

On October 28, TMZ was the first to report that Perry was discovered lifeless in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles residence. They didn't find any drugs at the scene, and it's believed there was no foul play. Paramedics were called to the house because of a suspected heart problem.

Perry wrote a book called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in November 2022. He started by sharing a story about almost dying when he was 49, and he openly discussed his battles with addiction.