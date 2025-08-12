Taylor Swift Reveals Her 12th Album The Life of a Showgirl with Empire State Building Lit in Orange

Taylor Swift has officially entered a new era. The pop star announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, at exactly 12:12 AM ET on Tuesday, August 12, and marked the occasion by lighting up New York City’s Empire State Building in bright orange.

The landmark’s Instagram account shared a photo of the glowing building with the caption, “Onto the next era,” referencing Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. Orange is the main color theme of the upcoming album, which Swift has been teasing with subtle hints over the past few days.

Taylor Swift announces album with Travis and Jason Kelce

Swift revealed The Life of a Showgirl on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. In the video clip shared on Instagram, Swift teased, “Can I show you something?” Jason responded, “Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it.”

“Yup,” Swift replied before revealing, “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl. TS 12!” Travis then cheered, “TS 12!” The album cover itself remains obscured, but Swift’s website now displays a blurred image in orange and green.

Here’s what we know about The Life of a Showgirl

Orange plays a major role in this album’s branding. In the podcast clip, several books with orange covers appear behind Swift, including works on Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marc Chagall, and Ruth Asawa, all linked to modernism and neo-expressionism. A silver microphone, a football, and a book on artist Mark Rothko, known for orange-themed abstract art, are also visible.

Swift added a countdown timer to her website on Monday, August 11, which ended at 12:12 a.m. ET. The countdown featured an orange glitter background with mint green numbers, matching the color scheme revealed so far.

Release date still a mystery

While the official release date for The Life of a Showgirl is not confirmed, Swift’s website shows that physical copies will ship before October 13, as per PEOPLE. The announcement comes just months after Swift re-acquired the masters for her first six albums, Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation, from Shamrock Capital in May.

With the Empire State Building glowing orange and clues scattered across her set design, Taylor Swift’s next chapter is officially underway, leaving fans eager to discover what The Life of a Showgirl will bring.

