‘What Kind Of Lives Have These People Led...’ Jerry Seinfeld Claps Back At His Son’s Old School For Declaring Holiday On The Day After Elections

Jerry Seinfeld is not happy with the decision made by the private schools in New York. Some of the educational institutions declared that they would provide the students with a day off following the elections to let them off the anxiety that could have caused due to the ongoing campaigns in the city.

However, the comedian stated that with such policies, the schools have only been buckling up children and their thoughts. While talking to The New York Times, Seinfeld claimed that the kids of the school are not hating the institution, but the policies made by it.

The actor-comedian went on to reveal that one of the reasons that he transferred his youngest son to another school was the kind of act put up by the institution.

In conversation with the Times, Seinfeld went on to state, "This is why the kids hated it.” He further added, "What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people? To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing for ungodly sums of money."

According to the media reports, The Ethical Culture Fieldstone School has its campuses in the Bronx as well as in Manhattan, and the annual fees per student cost around $65,540.

The head of the school declared the attendance to be optional following the election day for the students who have been feeling emotionally distressed due to the political pressure around. The institution has also revealed that they would host counselling sessions for the students who might need help or put their thoughts across.

The Seinfeld star believed that the move by the school was a sign of being too sensitive towards the children.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that the actor has spoken up about the cultural sensitivity. Previously, the comedian aimed at the extreme left for showing comedy in a bad light in the broadcast media. He said to the New Yorker, “This is the result of the extreme left, PC crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people."

He went on to add, "Now, they're going to see stand-up comics because we are not policed by anyone. The audience polices us. We know when we're off track. We know instantly and we adjust to it. But when you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups, there goes your comedy."

In the following months, after his comments went viral, Seinfeld shared that his perspective over the subject has evolved.

