Where Did Taylor Swift Live with Travis Kelce Post Eras Tour's Conclusion? Singer Unveils Renovation Plans For USD 1.7 Million Rhode Island Manor
Know the information about the songstress's plan to renovate her luxurious Rhode Island residence.
Many Swifties are always eager to stay updated about their favorite singer, Taylor Swift, and her beau, Travis Kelce. What many may not know is that after completing the European leg of her Eras tour, the singer and the NFL star stayed at Swift’s massive Rhode Island mansion, a place the couple reportedly frequents, according to an article by Daily Mail.
As stated in the report, this USD 1.7 million luxurious residence, located in the Watch Hill neighborhood, is set to undergo renovations. According to a building permit and zoning certificate obtained by Us Weekly, the Wildest Dreams singer is planning an expansion of the property, which will include a 400-square-foot addition.
The upgrade will reportedly transform part of the mansion’s 11,000 square feet into an “enlarged bedroom suite and lounge.” Additionally, Swift is planning a complete kitchen remodel and the addition of a new bedroom in the main house.
Details regarding the construction have not been disclosed. However, the permits for the renovations were issued in late November and early December, with an expiration date set for December 2025.
As highlighted in Daily Mail’s article, the stunning property includes 700 feet of private beachfront, a swimming pool with a pool house, a large terrace, and over five acres of gardens with a wide patio.
The Grammy-winning artist’s mansion also features eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and eight fireplaces, making it a truly magnificent estate.
ALSO READ: Was Keke Palmer Treated Differently During Her Early Acting Days? Actress Reveals