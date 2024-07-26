Where Is Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones' Twisters Being Screened In 4DX? List Of Theatres Explored

Fans of disaster movies and those who admire Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones will enjoy the new film Twisters, which comes nearly two decades after the famous 1996 movie Twister. This action-packed, storm-chasing adventure promises an immersive experience like never before, especially for viewers in 4DX theaters.

Exciting 4DX experience

Twisters has revolutionized movie-watching with its use of 4DX, a high-tech method that immerses audiences in the experience with moving seats, lights, fog, and water to simulate the sensation of a real tornado. This innovative approach makes viewers feel as though they are right in the midst of the stormy action depicted on screen.

Global release and audience excitement

The movie first premiered in London on July 8, 2024, generating excitement among critics and fans. It became available for global audiences on July 10 and was released in the US on July 19. Glen Powell, as Tyler Owens, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, as Kate Cooper, delivered standout performances in the gripping sequel, making Twisters a major hit with a worldwide gross of USD 496 million.

List of theaters offering 4DX screenings

Here's a detailed guide for people keen to see Twisters in 4DX, listing the theaters that currently provide this interactive movie experience:

Regal Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco, USA Regal Hacienda Crossings, San Francisco, USA Regal Union Square, New York, USA Regal Times Square, New York, USA Regal Tangram, New York, USA Regal Warrington Crossing, Philadelphia, USA Regal UA King Of Prussia, Philadelphia, USA Regal Atlantic Station, Dallas, USA Regal Edwards Mira Mesa, San Diego, USA Regal Meridian, Seattle, USA Regal UA Denver Pavilions, Denver, USA Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace, Houston, USA Regal Edwards Houston Marq'E, Houston, USA Regal Benders Landing, Houston, USA Regal Lone Star, Houston, USA

In major cities across the US, theaters equipped with the latest 4DX technology offer an immersive experience for watching Twisters. These theaters enhance the movie by making you feel every twist and turn of the tornadoes, creating a thrilling experience that brings you closer to the action, just like the characters on screen.

About Twisters

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a retired tornado chaser who is drawn back into the storm-chasing world. Alongside her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and the adventurous social media celebrity Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), Kate uses cutting-edge technology to combat increasingly severe storms. The film features thrilling action scenes and delves into the characters' personal and professional relationships, distinguishing it within the disaster genre.

Critical acclaim and audience reaction

Critics have praised Twisters for its thrilling action scenes, excellent performances, and innovative use of 4DX to enhance the excitement. Audiences worldwide have been captivated by the film's combination of spectacular visuals and deep emotions, establishing it as a must-watch summer hit.

If you enjoy thrilling movies or seek an exciting experience, don't miss Twisters in 4DX. Find a nearby theater showing it and get your tickets to witness the exhilarating storm-chasing adventure in a whole new way. Don't pass up the chance to dive into the world of Twisters and feel the excitement of the storm!

For more information and updates on screenings, visit your nearest Regal theater or their official website. Experience Twisters in 4DX and buckle up for a cinematic ride like no other.

