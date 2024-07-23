Steven Spielberg Adviced Twisters Creators Against Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones' Characters Kissing; Find Out Why

Spoiler warning: This article contains plot spoilers from the movie Twisters.

The characters in Twisters were trying to chase storms and certainly were not trying to chase any romantic scenes. In a recent chat with Collider, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones shared an interesting tidbit: the movie and its characters, Tyler Owens and Kate Cooper, do not end the movie with a kiss. This was recommended by the king of directors himself, Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg’s influence: Twisters ends with passion, not a kiss, as Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones reflect on the choice

Although the popular actors from the social media series and the tornado chaser become close friends in the sequel to the 1996 film Twister, they do not end up together with a kiss in the finale, where Tyler is seen running through the airport to find Kate.

Lead actors Glen Powell, 35, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, 26, revealed that this choice was influenced by Steven Spielberg, 77. Spielberg's message, shared by Edgar-Jones with Collider, was about avoiding clichés and ensuring the film did not conform to predictable romantic tropes. She understood the ending as allowing for further development of their relationship, focusing on passion rather than conventional romantic love.

Powell agreed, elaborating that the movie is not a love story. Instead, the focus is on taking Kate back to the basics of storm chasing. He mentioned that while a kiss could have emphasized romance, it was not the essence of the story. Powell praised Spielberg’s sophistication, noting that the master director’s influence remains as strong as ever.

Director Lee Isaac Chung explains why Twisters ditched a kiss scene

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Lee Isaac Chung mentioned that the decision not to include a kiss in Twisters was somewhat contentious. The actors filmed both a kiss and a no-kiss version, but Chung ultimately decided that the no-kiss version was the better choice.

Edgar-Jones agreed, noting that the dynamic between the characters Tom and Jean, and their final scene, highlighted their mutual affection and shared interest in meteorology, rather than a romantic moment. Powell, on the other hand, joked about being a bit disappointed that the kiss scene wasn’t used.

Chung elaborated, explaining that a kiss would have misleadingly suggested that Kate’s journey was primarily about finding love. Instead, the chosen ending emphasizes her joy in continuing her passion for storm chasing, which felt like a more fitting resolution.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell’s first date laughs: From chic to sweatpants on Twisters set

Before Twisters hit theatres on July 19, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell caught up with PEOPLE to share their experience filming the natural disaster movie. They humorously reminisced about their first date on set. Powell recalled how Edgar-Jones arrived in a chic outfit complete with a scarf, noting it was the last time he saw her dressed up, as they both switched to sweatpants for the rest of the shoot.

Edgar-Jones laughed about the effort she put into that first day, jokingly calling it their first date and how she came out of the gate, full style.

Twisters, a standalone sequel to the 1996 film, features an ensemble cast including Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, and Maura Tierney. The movie also has a special cameo by James Paxton, the son of the original Twister actor Bill Paxton.

Twisters is now in theatres.

