Whitney Cummings Says ‘Thank God’ Sabrina Carpenter Was Turned Down For A Role On The Conners; Here's WHY

Sabrina Carpenter was almost cast for a role on the hit sitcom The Conners and Whitney Cummings is happy that it didn’t pan out. Speaking to People magazine, at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday, November 19, the actress recalled Carpenter auditioning for the show on which she briefly served as a showrunner.

“Sabrina Carpenter auditioned ... and it wasn't the right fit. She got a rejection that day when we were casting the daughter," Cummings said of the role that eventually went to Emma Kenney. However, the actress brushed off the topic on a lighter note saying “Thank god,” they said no to her otherwise she would have been “stuck on a sitcom set” and not be what she is today.

The Espresso hit maker eventually landed the Disney Channel show Girl Meets World and that was the beginning of her enormous fame. With her hit singles like Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste she became an international pop star.

Cummings further weighed in on the topic of rejection saying it’s a difficult part of the business which she worked on to “super comfortable” with. The Two Broke Girls' creator revealed that she eventually found rejection to be a blessing in disguise because it opens doors to other opportunities.

"I think that we're still trained in our society to want to win and get a yes. Sometimes a yes is the worst thing you can get,” she said. Because that way the artist would be “stuck on the wrong show for 7 years.” The comedian actress also shared the best advice she received from another woman in the industry was to get her personal life in order.

“[Save] the drama for your work — you know, have a boring life,” Cummings added. The actress took this advice at heart and tried to change the mistakes she’d made in her personal life. “I'm with a man that I think I need to rescue. I'm dating drug addicts. I'm not able to set boundaries,” recalled her earlier days. In this business, the idea is to not drain oneself and that comes from sorting out issues in one’s personal life.

Cummings currently hosts the Good for You Podcast which is available to stream on YouTube.