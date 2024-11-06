Who Are TI And Tiny’s Kids? From Zonnique Jailee Pullins To Heiress Diana Harris

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have a big family to look after. The musicians have been in the headlines all along since they first started dating, but the most important thing that keeps them together are their seven kids. Who are TI and Tiny’s kids? If you ask, here’s all the information about Zonnique, 28, Messiah, 23, Domani, 22, Deyjah, 22, King, 19, Major, 16, and Heiress, 8.

Before we start to discuss TI and Tiny’s kids, it is crucial to know that the two had entered into a romantic relationship with the children from their precious relationships.

Let's get to know who are Tiny and TI’s kids.

Zonnique Jailee Pullins, 28

Zonnique Jailee Pullins happens to be Tiny Harris’s firstborn child. She was born in Atlanta on March 20, 1996.

Tiny welcomed Zonnique with her ex Zonnie Pullins. Meanwhile, TI too plays a great role as a stepfather in Zonnique’s life.

Having two father figures in her life, Zonnique had shared Father’s Day love for both T.I. and Zonnie.

While she has appeared on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle with all the other TI and Tiny’s kids, she has even been a part of Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta from 2017 to 2018.

She was seen alongside Bow Wow, LilMama, Reginae Carter, and Da Brat as the series focused on the lives of the children of hip-hop legends.

For those who do not know, Zonnique is a musician, while also being a part of the girl group OMG Girlz, which was formed by her mother Tiny.

Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris, 23

One of TI’s kids is Messiah, the oldest one. He was born in Atlanta on February 2, 2000. TI welcomed Messiah with Lashon Dixon. Per TI his firstborn son brought a big change in his life. Wishing him back in 2019, TI took to Instagram and posted a few sweet clicks.

In the caption the musician wrote, “Happy 19th to my first born … you truly changed my life.”

TI continued to say that there was a time when he was selling “crack on S.Grand ave off Bankhead, when your mom told me she was pregnant with you. I was signed,working on my first album,on my way to greatness by the time you were born. I accredit you for changing my life son…and for that… I THANK YOU!!!"

Messiah belongs to the entertainment industry working as an actor and a musician.

He was seen in movies such as The Products of the American Ghetto (2018) and Sons 2 the Grave (2022).

Domani Uriah Harris, 22

Domani Uriah Harris is the son of T.I. and Dixon. Born in Atlanta on March 16, 2001, just like his brother Messiah and father even Domani has a big role to play in the entertainment industry.

He has appeared in T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle as a child, however later left the show with his focus on music. He made his rap debut when he was only 10, joining his father on tour back in 2011.

Talking about his releases, Domani launched his first EP The Process, in 2016.

For those who are intrigued, Domani is also a Tony Award nominee, which he earned for his work in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Deyjah Imani Harris, 22

Born on June 17, 2001, Deyjah is TI’s oldest daughter. She was born to TI and her mother Ranniqua Brannum, also known as Ms. Niko. Deyjah spent her young years growing up with Brannum, while also having a brief appearance on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

She is a popular influencer on social media, having around 2 million followers on Instagram.

She has always been open about her mental health. Back in the year 2020, she took to YouTube and stated, “Transparently speaking, depression and anxiety is something that I’ve been dealing with since about the age of 11.”

TI shared a tribute for his oldest daughter back in 2021 on Instagram, where he had posted a montage along with the caption, "I love you to no end. Even through tumultuous times I still think the world of you. I'm always proud and incredibly impressed by your revolutionary perspective."

Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, 19

He is the first child of TI and Tiny. Son Clifford Joseph was born on August 25, 2004, in Atlanta.

The son has been named after his father and grandfather. Clifford has entered the world of stardom since the time he was very young and is known to produce music under the stage name Kid Saiyan.

Back in the year 2021, he released his full-length album, Wild Rock$tar$.

Major Philant Harris, 16

Major has already shown interest in being a part of the entertainment industry. He was born on May 16, 2008, in Atlanta and has spent most of his time on cameras as a child, on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Heiress Diana Harris, 8

The youngest one was welcomed on March 26, 2016. Her mother, Tiny stated that Heiress has been attending acting school to train as an actress and singer.

The highly acclaimed celebrity and mother shared a video of Heiress grooving to the song Who’s Lovin’ You.

