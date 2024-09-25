Why Did T.I. And Tiny Sue MGA Entertainment? Find Out As Couple Wins USD 71 Million Lawsuit

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris have emerged victorious in a legal battle against toy giant MGA Entertainment, which they accused of infringing their intellectual property by creating a doll line named OMG Dolls. In their 2020 filing, the couple alleged that the dolls were based on the members of OMG Girlz, a group they founded in 2009.

The pair was awarded $17.8 million in actual damages for the profits the company made from selling the toys, along with $53.6 million in punitive damages.

On Monday, September 23, as reported by People, Tiny expressed her happiness while leaving the federal courthouse in Santa Ana, California, stating she and her husband couldn’t be happier that the “hell of a fight” was over. She also thanked the jurors for siding with their story and affirming that she and her husband weren’t lying.

Following the verdict, Tiny spoke to Rolling Stone about the win and the substantial amount awarded to them, saying, “They blessed us more than beyond.”

According to the outlet, the jurors found that over a dozen OMG Dolls “infringed on the trade dress and misappropriated the name, image, and likeness of all the female band members,” which included Bahja Rodriguez, Breaunna Womack, and Tiny’s eldest daughter, Zonnique Pulling.

Over the years, Tiny has publicly called out MGA multiple times, including just last week when she shared side-by-side pictures of the girls alongside the dolls on Instagram. “Do these dolls look familiar?” the image asked via text overlay.

During the trial, T.I. and Tiny accused MGA of selling at least seven dolls that copied the wardrobe and hairstyles worn by the OMG Girls at “very specific events,” according to Rolling Stone. For their part, the company denied any wrongdoing, even referring to the famous family as extortionists.

In a statement to the publication, T.I. described MGA's comments as condescending, suggesting that the company had gotten away with its actions for so long that it expected no one would ever challenge them. He expressed appreciation for his wife, daughter, and nieces (referring to the other girls in the group) for their relentless and resilient fight and for setting an example against corporations that, in his words, seem to believe that creative and intellectual rights are free for all to grab and use.

