Who Is Bridgerton Season 4 Casting For Benedict And Sophie's Romance? Here’s What We Know
Bridgerton season 4 is set to focus on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett's romance, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates on new cast members. Here's what we know.
Netflix's Bridgerton has captivated audiences with its unique blend of romance and Regency-era elegance. Season 4 of the hit series, inspired by Julia Quinn's novels, is expected to focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha). Recent updates suggest the addition of a pivotal character in their storyline.
According to the talent agency Hamilton Hodell, actress Susan Brown is credited as playing Mrs. Crabtree in Bridgerton. Although Netflix has not officially confirmed this casting, fans familiar with Quinn's novels will recognize Mrs. Crabtree as a significant figure in Benedict and Sophie’s romance, featured prominently in the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman.
Mrs. Crabtree is the housekeeper at Benedict's countryside estate, My Cottage in Wiltshire. She plays a vital role in fostering Benedict and Sophie’s connection. In the novel, she treats Sophie as a guest rather than a servant after Benedict brings her to the cottage.
Susan Brown is a seasoned actress with an impressive resume in both film and television. She is best known for her portrayal of Septa Mordane in Game of Thrones Season 1 and her role as June in the film The Iron Lady.
Her portrayal of Septa Mordane showcased her quiet strength and confidence, while her performance in The Iron Lady showcased her nurturing side. These qualities align well with the character of Mrs. Crabtree, who is central to the emotional core of Benedict and Sophie’s love story.
Aside from Susan Brown, other new additions to the cast include Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun and Isabella Wei as Posy Li. Fans are also looking forward to the return of familiar faces such as Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Lady Featherington).
While specific details about the storyline remain under wraps, the inclusion of characters like Mrs. Crabtree suggests a closer alignment with Quinn's novels.
