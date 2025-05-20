Who Was Latonya Pottain? All You Need to Know About 600-Lb Life Star Amid Her Death at 40

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Latonya Pottain, who became famous after her cameo in Season 11 of TLC's My 600-lb Life, is dead at 40. The television personality died on Saturday evening in Louisiana.

According to TMZ, Pottain passed away of natural causes at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Officials verified Pottain's death and said a preliminary autopsy attributed her cause of death to congestive heart failure.

Family members, according to her brother, had visited Pottain at home during the day and saw she was ill and having trouble breathing. She allegedly complained of great distress.

That same evening, a nurse called the family, saying that Pottain had requested emergency medical help after experiencing cardiac arrest. She was then rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.

Pottain achieved national prominence via My 600-lb Life Season 11, a reality television show featuring extreme weight loss cases, presented in documentary style. Each program features a yearlong struggle by one patient to lose weight, usually with a doctor's oversight.

My 600-lb Life, which first premiered on TLC in 2012, chronicles the existence of 600-pound or heavier patients as they move toward an improved future. Numerous participants undergo surgery if they prove successful on initial weight-reduction programs.

Throughout her stay on the series, Pottain encountered many health and lifestyle issues in her bid to shed pounds. However, she could not lose weight during her time in the show, which led the surgeon to tell her that he could no longer provide medical care.

Latonya Pottain, who was previously hospitalized for heart issues, died on May 17th, 2025.

