Who Was Presley Chweneyagae? South African Actor, Part of Oscar Winning Film Tsotsi, Dies at 40
Presley Chweneyagae has passed away, according to a statement from the South African government. Read about his work below.
Presley Chweneyagae breathed his last, as per a statement from his agency MLA on May 27 local time. The South African star was known for his lead acting in the 2005 crime thriller Tsotsi, which went on to win the 2006 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.
Chweneyagae's death comes as a shock to many, as the South African government shared a tribute for the 40-year-old on its official X account, writing, "Rest in Peace, Presley Chweneyagae.
The nation mourns the loss of a gifted storyteller whose talent lit up our screens and hearts. Your legacy will live on through the powerful stories you told. Robala ka kagiso."
Presley Chweneyagae made his feature film debut with Tsotsi and went on to star in movies including iNumber Number, Zama Zama, The Number, and The River, which earned an International Emmy Awards nomination.
The South African Film and Television Awards left its own tribute for the star on its X account.
"Rest in Power, Presley Chweneyagae.
A true legend of South African cinema.
It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Presley Chweneyagae — a powerhouse performer whose talent left an indelible mark on our screens and in our hearts.", it read.
It is said that Presley Oageng Chweneyagae, also known as Cobrizi, was named after his mother's favorite singer Elvis Presley.
