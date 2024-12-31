Who Was The Winner Of Jeopardy! Tonight? Learn As All Three Finalists Guess Correct Answer

Jeopardy! had its recent episode aired and the name that has won in the final round won't be very shocking for you. Delivering a remarkable performance once again, it was Laura Faddah who won the December 26, 2024 episode.

For those who do not know, this turned out to be Laura Faddah’s sixth consecutive win on the aforementioned program. The contestant competed against Brad Grusnick and Carole Portas Keane this time.

While all three contestants performed exceptionally well in the Final Jeopardy, the other two could not surpass the fabulous gameplay of Laura Faddah.

To everyone’s intrigue, the Final Jeopardy category turned out to be Movies & Their Soundtracks. The only clue that was given to the contestants was as follows: “Catch it was a tagline for this 1970s film whose iconic soundtrack became one of the bestselling albums in history.”

Meanwhile, the correct answer was What is Saturday Night Fever?

It should be noted that although all the participants had responded with a correct answer, Laura's superior score helped her win the final round.

In the Jeopardy round, which was focused on categories, Bodies of Water and The Simpsons Character Who Said..., Laura Faddah scored $4,000. Meanwhile, Carole Portas Keane scored $3,400, and Brad Grusnick won $2,400.

In the next round, Double Jeopardy, the contestants were given tougher clues for the categories Literally Geography and The Gadsden Purchase.

Within this round, Laura again won, gaining $1,600. Meanwhile, towards the end of this round, Laura had gained $20,400. Brad and Carole were still on $9,200 and $6,400, respectively.

Talking about the final round, each player’s score was counted, which ultimately led to Laura Fadda winning the round with her strategic leadership. Faddah had gained $21,000, pushing her for another win.

Laura Faddah happens to be a manager from Memphis, Tennessee, who delivered an exceptional performance during the five-day run of Jeopardy!

