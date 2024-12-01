Why Did Candace Cameron Have To Fight 'Hard' To Wear 'Very Stylish' Outfits In THIS Full House Episode? Actress Reveals

Candace Cameron became obsessed with an iconic outfit that DJ Tanner wore in Full House and later fought with producers to wear it herself. Her co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber appeared in a recent episode of their rewatch podcast How Rude, Tanneritos and shared the anecdote.

In the show’s 21st episode of season three, titled Just Say No Way, D.J. (Bure) finds her boyfriend drinking beer at the school dance, but Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) seems to think he caught her drinking underage when that was not true. In the episode, DJ donned a sports black MC Hammer pants, with a gold-detailed bustier, and a black jacket, which became iconic for the show.

"Candace loved this outfit,” Sweetin revealed. “The producers wanted her to wear a dress. She was like, no. This is what I wanna wear, this little pantsuit outfit. And she got to," she added. Both Sweetin and Barber admitted that the ensemble ended up looking “very stylish” and incredibly 90s.

"She was fantastic. So this is very edgy. And you can see the Janet Jackson influence is still strong," Barber added. Sweetin went on to describe the details of how DJ pulled off the 90s aesthetic, which became symbolic for the show. She revealed that the young actress would pull her hair to the side, and then she’d spray it to make it stiff.

“You'd literally spray it so your hair went out to the side of your head," she laughed talking of the 90s unique fashion. "I feel like shoulder pads were getting a little smaller, but the bangs were getting a lot bigger," Sweetin added.

Advertisement

Full House, which also stars Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, and Scott Weinger, is available to stream on Amazon Prime.