Why is Kevin Spacey Reviving His House of Cards Role? All You Need to Know About His I’m Your Mother Appearance
Kevin Spacey brings back his iconic Frank Underwood character in a comedic promo to support Tim Dillon’s new Netflix stand-up special, I’m Your Mother.
In a surprising and humorous twist, Kevin Spacey has resurrected his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, to promote Tim Dillon’s Netflix stand-up special, I’m Your Mother. The promo video features Spacey in full character, exchanging witty banter with Dillon.
The promo begins with Spacey’s Underwood addressing Dillon, saying, “You podcasters think you’ve inherited the kingdom.” Dillon responds, “Frank Underwood? I thought you were dead.” Spacey, deadpan as ever, retorts, “I’m as dead as John McCain.” After a mix-up in names, Underwood attempts to blackmail Dillon using his DoorDash orders, but Dillon flips the script, saying, “We don’t have blackmail. We have content.” The exchange ends with Underwood’s endorsement of Dillon, with Spacey’s character praising Dillon’s audacity: “You have my endorsement, Mr. Dillon.”
Spacey’s return to the role of Frank Underwood comes after he was dismissed from House of Cards in 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct. Though Spacey was cleared of these allegations in court, his return as Underwood has been met with both humor and intrigue.
Tim Dillon’s I’m Your Mother is now streaming on Netflix, bringing fans a mix of sharp wit and dark humor. Spacey’s unexpected return to the role of Frank Underwood adds a nostalgic and hilarious layer to the promotion of Dillon’s new special.
