Why New P*rnographers 'Severed All Ties' With Drummer Joseph Seiders? Details of Arrest Revealed

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to abuse and p*rnography. Reader discretion is advised.

Canadian indie-rock band New P*rnographers' drummer Joseph Seiders, 44, has been arrested for possession of child pornography, and his bandmates have "severed all ties with him." The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed the news in a press release on Thursday.

According to reports, police officers were informed about Seiders' suspicious activities on April 7. He was arrested two days later at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Coachella Valley when an employee saw him "entering and exiting the restroom with juvenile males."

An 11-year-old boy also told the officers that Seiders "recorded him on a cell phone while he was using the restroom at the location," according to Pitchfork.

After conducting searches of his residence, vehicle, and cell phone, the police officers found several evidence implicating him in the two reported incidents, as well as additional crimes. He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on charges of possessing child pornography, molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy.

Soon after the arrest, a spokesperson for New P*rnographers released a statement and revealed that the band was "absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated" by the charges against Seiders. The band "immediately severed all ties with him" and expressed that their hearts went out to everyone affected by his actions.

According to The Guardian, Seiders' bail is set at $1 million, and he is due in court on April 22.

Born in Winchester, Massachusetts, Seiders attended Pinkerton Academy and learned drumming from his father. Other than The P*rnographers, he has worked with several other artists, including Emitt Rhodes, John Oates, Tracy Bonham, Juliana Hatfield, Chris Mann, Gary Jules, Bleu, Josh Kaufman, Pat Badger, Night Terrors of 1927, and Val McCallum, among many others.

Seiders joined the Canadian band, fronted by AC Newman and the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Neko Case, in 2014 as a drummer after Fisher Rose and Kurt Dahle. They have released nine studio albums, with the most recent being 2023's Continue as a Guest.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

