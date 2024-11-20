Why Was A Bowling Pin Flower Displayed At Liam Payne’s Funeral? Find Out What It Symbolizes

Liam Payne’s funeral service which took place on Wednesday, November 20, had several details dedicated to the One Direction alum. A horse-driven carriage carrying a blue coffin with silver handles arrived at the Church. The coffin was decorated with red flower tributes that read Son and a blue floral tribute that read, Dad, from Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear.

There is a bowling pin-shaped flower display at the entrance, which led fans to wonder what it symbolized. Turns out the late singer had a love for bowling and went to play it four times a week, according to his ex-girlfriend Kate Cassidy. At the funeral procession, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were the first ones to arrive as they rallied around their fellow Girls Aloud member Cheryl who’s Payne’s former partner and mother to his son Bear.

Shortly after, the late singer’s ex-girlfriend Cassidy and her friend Damian Hurley followed them. The funeral was also attended by his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Hamilton, Nial Horan, and Zayn Malik arrived at the venue to pay their tributes.

Simon Rusell who helped launch the band on X Factor in 2010 attended the funeral with his fiance and appeared emotional while hugging Payne’s parents. The late musician’s long-time friend and former talk show host James Cordon was also at the funeral, among many others.

Payne passed away after accidentally falling from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to preliminary post-mortem reports, the singer sustained a cranial fracture and “internal and external hemorrhage” due to his fall which led to his death. Toxicology reports and police investigations later revealed that Payne was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The Strip That Down singer is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear whom he shared with Girls Aloud member Cheryl.