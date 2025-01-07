Will Agatha All Along Return For Season 2? Kathryn Hahn Gives THIS Answer At The Golden Globes

Kathryn Hahn dropped major details about Agatha All Along. While making an appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet, the actress shared that she could not reveal whether the show would return with a new season or not. However, if she personally had to decide, she would reprise her role as Agatha Harkness in a new season.

The first set of episodes concluded on Disney+ in October, and since then, neither the creators nor the streaming platform has announced whether the Marvel show has been renewed.

Speaking about her take on the situation, the actress told a media portal, “Am I personally done with playing this witch? No.” Hahn further added, “We’d have to let the powers that be make those decisions.”

Meanwhile, claiming that she is just as in the dark as the audience, the actress hinted that Marvel might be developing a Vision show. She speculated that there could potentially be a trilogy in which Agatha and the WandaVision team reunite.

Hahn revealed, “It does suggest that.” She continued to say, “I am as in the dark as you are. There’s going to be a Vision show, so that could be of a trilogy [with WandaVision and Agatha All Along]. But who knows?”

As for the show, Hahn’s character of Agatha sacrifices herself in order to save Billy from death.

The first season of Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+.

