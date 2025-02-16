Writers Guild Awards 2025 Full Winners List: From Anora to Shogun And More, Here's Who Took Big Wins

The 2025 Writers Guild Awards celebrated outstanding writing across film, television, streaming, news, radio, and promotional categories. The ceremony took place on February 15, 2025, with events hosted by Joel Kim Booster in Los Angeles and Roy Wood Jr. in New York. Here is the complete list of winners across all categories:

Original Screenplay

Winner: Anora, Written by Sean Baker

A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg

Challengers, Written by Justin Kuritzkes

Civil War, Written by Alex Garland

My Old Ass, Written by Megan Park

Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Based on the Book The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks, Based on the Book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald

Dune: Part 2, Screenplay by Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, Based on the Novel Dune by Frank Herbert

Hit Man, Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Glen Powell, Based on the Texas Monthly Article by Skip Hollandsworth

Wicked, Screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, Based on the Musical Stage Play and Novel by Gregory Maguire

Documentary Screenplay

Winner: Jim Henson: Idea Man, Written by Mark Monroe

Kiss the Future, Screenplay by Bill S. Cutler

War Game, Written by Tony Gerber and Jesse Moss

Drama Series

Winner: Shōgun, Written by Shannon Goss, Maegan Houang, Rachel Kondo, Matt Lambert, Justin Marks, Caillin Puente, Nigel Williams, Emily Yoshida

The Boys, Written by Geoff Aull, Jessica Chou, Paul Grellong, Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Judalina Neira, David Reed, Anslem Richardson

The Diplomat, Written by Peter Ackerman, Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Anna Hagen, Julianna Dudley Meagher, Peter Noah

Fallout, Written by Jake Bender, Karey Dornetto, Zach Dunn, Kieran Fitzgerald, Chaz Hawkins, Lisa Joy, Carson Mell, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Gursimran Sandhu, Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Written by Carla Ching, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi

Comedy Series

Winner: Hacks, Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Written by Larry David, Jon Hayman, Justin Hurwitz, Carol Leifer, Stephen Leff, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein

The Bear, Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Will Guidara, Matty Matheson, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer, Courtney Storer

What We Do in the Shadows, Written by Jake Bender, Max Brockman, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Amelia Haller, Sam Johnson, Jeremy Levick, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Rajat Suresh, Lauren Wells

Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Brittani Nichols, Justin Tan, Kate Peterman, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy

New Series

Winner: Shōgun, Written by Shannon Goss, Maegan Houang, Rachel Kondo, Matt Lambert, Justin Marks, Caillin Puente, Nigel Williams, Emily Yoshida

Fallout, Written by Jake Bender, Karey Dornetto, Zach Dunn, Kieran Fitzgerald, Chaz Hawkins, Lisa Joy, Carson Mell, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Gursimran Sandhu, Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Written by Carla Ching, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi

Nobody Wants This, Written by Barbie Adler, Jane Becker, Jack Burditt, Vali Chandrasekaran, Craig DiGregorio, Erin Foster, Lindsay Golder, Steven Levitan, Pat Regan, Niki Schwartz-Wright, Neel Shah, Noelle Valdivia, Ron Weiner, Ryann Werner

English Teacher, Written by Brian Jordan Alvarez, Wally Baram, Jake Bender, Emmy Blotnick, Zach Dunn, Dave King, Stephanie Koenig, Jonathan Krisel, Paul Simms, Samantha Shier

Limited Series

Winner: The Penguin, Written by Vladimir Cvetko, Breannah Gibson, Erika L. Johnson, Lauren LeFranc, Corina Maritescu, Megan Martin, John McCutcheon, Shaye Ogbonna, Nick Towne, Noelle Valdivia, Kira Snyder

Presumed Innocent, Written by Miki Johnson, David E. Kelley, Sharr White

Ripley, Written by Steven Zaillian

Say Nothing, Written by Clare Barron, Joe Murtagh, Kirsten Sheridan, Joshua Zetumer

True Detective: Night Country, Written by Katrina Albright, Alan Page Arriaga, Namsi Khan, Issa López, Chris Mundy, Wenonah Wilms

TV & Streaming Motion Pictures

Winner: The Great Lillian Hall, Written by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone

Prom Dates, Written by D.J. Mausner

Terry McMillan Presents Forever, Written by Bart Baker

Rebel Ridge, Written by Jeremy Saulnier

Animation

Winner: Saving Favorite Drive-In (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Katie Crown

The Tina Table: The Tables Have Tina-ed (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Greg Thompson

Night of the Living Wage (The Simpsons), Written by Cesar Mazariegos

Bottle Episode (The Simpsons), Written by Rob LaZebnik and Johnny LaZebnik

Cremains of the Day (The Simpsons), Written by John Frink

Winter Is Born (Blood of Zeus), Written by Charles Parlapanides and Vlas Parlapanides

Episodic Drama

Winner: Anjin (Shogun), Written for Television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

Fear of the End (Evil), Written by Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nialla LeBouef

The Beginning (Fallout), Written by Gursimran Sandhu

First Date (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Written by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Pilot (Elsbeth), Written by Robert King and Michelle King

Olivia (Sugar), Written by Mark Protosevich

Episodic Comedy

Winner: Bulletproof (Hacks), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky

Napkins (The Bear), Written by Catherine Schetina

Once Upon a Time in the West (Only Murders in the Building), Written by John Hoffman and Joshua Allen Griffith

AGG (Somebody Somewhere), Written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett

Linda (English Teacher), Written by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn

Petiole (The Sticky), Written by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro

Comedy/Variety Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali

The Daily Show, Head Writer Dan Amira Senior

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Head Writer Jordan Watland

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A., Writers are Anna Drezen, David Ferguson, Fran Gillespie, Langston Kerman, Jeremy Levick, John Mulaney, Alex Scordelis, Rajat Suresh

Saturday Night Live, Head Writers Alison Gates, Streeter Seidell, Kent Sublette

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Head Writers Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir

Comedy/Variety Specials

Winner: Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Written by Nikki Glaser

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, Written by Ramy Youssef

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, Written by Dave Boone

A Closer Look with Seth Meyers: Primetime Live Election Special, Head Writer Alex Baze

Quiz and Audience Participation

Winner: Pop Culture Jeopardy!, Writers Marcus Brown, Buzzy Cohen, Michael Davies, Chip Dornell, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Traci Mack, Amy Ozols, Louis Virtel, Billy Wisse

Jeopardy!, Writers Marcus Brown, Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve Tamerius, Billy Wisse

Daytime Drama

Winner: The Young and the Restless, Head Writer Amanda L. Beall

General Hospital, Head Writers Elizabeth Korte, Chris Van Etten

Days of Our Lives, Head Writer Ron Carlivati

Children’s Episodic

Winner: Welcome to Spiderwick (The Spiderwick Chronicles), Written by Aron Eli Coleite

I’m Pogey (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock), Written by Charley Feldman

Out of My Mind, Written by Daniel Stiepleman

The Sign Language ABCs (Sesame Street), Written by Jessica Carleton

A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Written by Rick Riordan & Jonathan E. Steinberg

Short Form Streaming

Winner: Die Hart 3: Hart to Kill, Written by Tripper Clancy

Tiny Time Travel, Written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone, Cynthia Furey, Tim McKeon, Nikki Palumbo, Connor White, Moujan Zolfaghari

Documentary Script

Winner: Part One: Inferno to Paradise (Dante), Written by Ric Burns and Riccardo Bruscagli

Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal (American Experience), Written by Jamila Ephron

The Space Race, Written by Mark Monroe

The American Vice President (American Experience), Written by Michelle Ferrari

The Cancer Detectives (American Experience), Written by Gene Tempest

News Script

Winner: Willie Mays Tribute (CBS Newspath), Written by Gerald Mazza

Assassination Attempt (CBS Evening News – Special Weekend Edition), Written by Craig Wilson, James Hutton, Claudine Cleophat, Joe Clines, Rob Rivielle

Alabama IVF Ruling Sends Shockwaves Across America (CBS Evening News), Written by James Hutton, Rob Rivielle

Digital News

Winner: What Is Hamas Thinking Now?, Written by Akbar Shahid Ahmed

Sent by God, Written by Molly Olmstead

The Unraveling of Nancy Mace, Written by Jim Newell

The Food That Makes You Gay Written by Jaya Saxena

Mise-en-Seine: A Paris Olympics Diary, Written by Henry Grabar

Radio/Audio Documentary

Winner: Art on Trial (One Year: 1990), Written by Evan Chung

A Hotbed of Homosexuality (Slow Burn), Written by Christina Cauterucci

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie… Will He Want a Welfare Check? (Decoder Ring), Written by Cheyna Roth and Patrick Fort

Deadly Exes: Domestic Violence Awareness with Annie Elise (Serial Killers), Written by Maggie Admire

Radio/Audio News Script

Winner: Passages: Three Women Who Made A Difference, Written by Gail Lee

6:40am News – Nov 6, 2023, Written by Philip Pilato

12-15-2023, World News This Week, Written by Joan B. Harris

Inside a Gaza Hospital (What Next?), Written by Mary Harris and Rob Gunther

World News This Year 2023, Written by Robert Hawley

On-Air Promotion

Winner: LC Voting Ads, Written by Desireena Almoradie, Angad Bhalla

NCIS: Season 21 Legacy, Launch and Beyond Trailers, Written by Erial Tompkins

NYSNA AMC Campaign, Written by Adrianna Hernandez Stewart, Angad Bhalla

Fortune Favors the Bold. Promotions for Tracker and King & Conqueror, Written by Molly Neylan