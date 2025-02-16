Writers Guild Awards 2025 Full Winners List: From Anora to Shogun And More, Here's Who Took Big Wins
The Writers Guild Awards 2025 celebrated the best writing in film, television, streaming, news, radio, and more. Here is the full list of winners in every category.
The 2025 Writers Guild Awards celebrated outstanding writing across film, television, streaming, news, radio, and promotional categories. The ceremony took place on February 15, 2025, with events hosted by Joel Kim Booster in Los Angeles and Roy Wood Jr. in New York. Here is the complete list of winners across all categories:
Original Screenplay
Winner: Anora, Written by Sean Baker
A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg
Challengers, Written by Justin Kuritzkes
Civil War, Written by Alex Garland
My Old Ass, Written by Megan Park
Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Based on the Book The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks, Based on the Book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald
Dune: Part 2, Screenplay by Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, Based on the Novel Dune by Frank Herbert
Hit Man, Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Glen Powell, Based on the Texas Monthly Article by Skip Hollandsworth
Wicked, Screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, Based on the Musical Stage Play and Novel by Gregory Maguire
Documentary Screenplay
Winner: Jim Henson: Idea Man, Written by Mark Monroe
Kiss the Future, Screenplay by Bill S. Cutler
War Game, Written by Tony Gerber and Jesse Moss
Drama Series
Winner: Shōgun, Written by Shannon Goss, Maegan Houang, Rachel Kondo, Matt Lambert, Justin Marks, Caillin Puente, Nigel Williams, Emily Yoshida
The Boys, Written by Geoff Aull, Jessica Chou, Paul Grellong, Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Judalina Neira, David Reed, Anslem Richardson
The Diplomat, Written by Peter Ackerman, Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Anna Hagen, Julianna Dudley Meagher, Peter Noah
Fallout, Written by Jake Bender, Karey Dornetto, Zach Dunn, Kieran Fitzgerald, Chaz Hawkins, Lisa Joy, Carson Mell, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Gursimran Sandhu, Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Written by Carla Ching, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi
Comedy Series
Winner: Hacks, Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Written by Larry David, Jon Hayman, Justin Hurwitz, Carol Leifer, Stephen Leff, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein
The Bear, Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Will Guidara, Matty Matheson, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer, Courtney Storer
What We Do in the Shadows, Written by Jake Bender, Max Brockman, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Amelia Haller, Sam Johnson, Jeremy Levick, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Rajat Suresh, Lauren Wells
Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Brittani Nichols, Justin Tan, Kate Peterman, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy
New Series
Winner: Shōgun, Written by Shannon Goss, Maegan Houang, Rachel Kondo, Matt Lambert, Justin Marks, Caillin Puente, Nigel Williams, Emily Yoshida
Fallout, Written by Jake Bender, Karey Dornetto, Zach Dunn, Kieran Fitzgerald, Chaz Hawkins, Lisa Joy, Carson Mell, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Gursimran Sandhu, Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Written by Carla Ching, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi
Nobody Wants This, Written by Barbie Adler, Jane Becker, Jack Burditt, Vali Chandrasekaran, Craig DiGregorio, Erin Foster, Lindsay Golder, Steven Levitan, Pat Regan, Niki Schwartz-Wright, Neel Shah, Noelle Valdivia, Ron Weiner, Ryann Werner
English Teacher, Written by Brian Jordan Alvarez, Wally Baram, Jake Bender, Emmy Blotnick, Zach Dunn, Dave King, Stephanie Koenig, Jonathan Krisel, Paul Simms, Samantha Shier
Limited Series
Winner: The Penguin, Written by Vladimir Cvetko, Breannah Gibson, Erika L. Johnson, Lauren LeFranc, Corina Maritescu, Megan Martin, John McCutcheon, Shaye Ogbonna, Nick Towne, Noelle Valdivia, Kira Snyder
Presumed Innocent, Written by Miki Johnson, David E. Kelley, Sharr White
Ripley, Written by Steven Zaillian
Say Nothing, Written by Clare Barron, Joe Murtagh, Kirsten Sheridan, Joshua Zetumer
True Detective: Night Country, Written by Katrina Albright, Alan Page Arriaga, Namsi Khan, Issa López, Chris Mundy, Wenonah Wilms
TV & Streaming Motion Pictures
Winner: The Great Lillian Hall, Written by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone
Prom Dates, Written by D.J. Mausner
Terry McMillan Presents Forever, Written by Bart Baker
Rebel Ridge, Written by Jeremy Saulnier
Animation
Winner: Saving Favorite Drive-In (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Katie Crown
The Tina Table: The Tables Have Tina-ed (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Greg Thompson
Night of the Living Wage (The Simpsons), Written by Cesar Mazariegos
Bottle Episode (The Simpsons), Written by Rob LaZebnik and Johnny LaZebnik
Cremains of the Day (The Simpsons), Written by John Frink
Winter Is Born (Blood of Zeus), Written by Charles Parlapanides and Vlas Parlapanides
Episodic Drama
Winner: Anjin (Shogun), Written for Television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks
Fear of the End (Evil), Written by Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nialla LeBouef
The Beginning (Fallout), Written by Gursimran Sandhu
First Date (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Written by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover
Pilot (Elsbeth), Written by Robert King and Michelle King
Olivia (Sugar), Written by Mark Protosevich
Episodic Comedy
Winner: Bulletproof (Hacks), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky
Napkins (The Bear), Written by Catherine Schetina
Once Upon a Time in the West (Only Murders in the Building), Written by John Hoffman and Joshua Allen Griffith
AGG (Somebody Somewhere), Written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett
Linda (English Teacher), Written by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn
Petiole (The Sticky), Written by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro
Comedy/Variety Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali
The Daily Show, Head Writer Dan Amira Senior
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Head Writer Jordan Watland
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A., Writers are Anna Drezen, David Ferguson, Fran Gillespie, Langston Kerman, Jeremy Levick, John Mulaney, Alex Scordelis, Rajat Suresh
Saturday Night Live, Head Writers Alison Gates, Streeter Seidell, Kent Sublette
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Head Writers Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir
Comedy/Variety Specials
Winner: Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Written by Nikki Glaser
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, Written by Ramy Youssef
The 77th Annual Tony Awards, Written by Dave Boone
A Closer Look with Seth Meyers: Primetime Live Election Special, Head Writer Alex Baze
Quiz and Audience Participation
Winner: Pop Culture Jeopardy!, Writers Marcus Brown, Buzzy Cohen, Michael Davies, Chip Dornell, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Traci Mack, Amy Ozols, Louis Virtel, Billy Wisse
Jeopardy!, Writers Marcus Brown, Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve Tamerius, Billy Wisse
Daytime Drama
Winner: The Young and the Restless, Head Writer Amanda L. Beall
General Hospital, Head Writers Elizabeth Korte, Chris Van Etten
Days of Our Lives, Head Writer Ron Carlivati
Children’s Episodic
Winner: Welcome to Spiderwick (The Spiderwick Chronicles), Written by Aron Eli Coleite
I’m Pogey (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock), Written by Charley Feldman
Out of My Mind, Written by Daniel Stiepleman
The Sign Language ABCs (Sesame Street), Written by Jessica Carleton
A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Written by Rick Riordan & Jonathan E. Steinberg
Short Form Streaming
Winner: Die Hart 3: Hart to Kill, Written by Tripper Clancy
Tiny Time Travel, Written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone, Cynthia Furey, Tim McKeon, Nikki Palumbo, Connor White, Moujan Zolfaghari
Documentary Script
Winner: Part One: Inferno to Paradise (Dante), Written by Ric Burns and Riccardo Bruscagli
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal (American Experience), Written by Jamila Ephron
The Space Race, Written by Mark Monroe
The American Vice President (American Experience), Written by Michelle Ferrari
The Cancer Detectives (American Experience), Written by Gene Tempest
News Script
Winner: Willie Mays Tribute (CBS Newspath), Written by Gerald Mazza
Assassination Attempt (CBS Evening News – Special Weekend Edition), Written by Craig Wilson, James Hutton, Claudine Cleophat, Joe Clines, Rob Rivielle
Alabama IVF Ruling Sends Shockwaves Across America (CBS Evening News), Written by James Hutton, Rob Rivielle
Digital News
Winner: What Is Hamas Thinking Now?, Written by Akbar Shahid Ahmed
Sent by God, Written by Molly Olmstead
The Unraveling of Nancy Mace, Written by Jim Newell
The Food That Makes You Gay Written by Jaya Saxena
Mise-en-Seine: A Paris Olympics Diary, Written by Henry Grabar
Radio/Audio Documentary
Winner: Art on Trial (One Year: 1990), Written by Evan Chung
A Hotbed of Homosexuality (Slow Burn), Written by Christina Cauterucci
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie… Will He Want a Welfare Check? (Decoder Ring), Written by Cheyna Roth and Patrick Fort
Deadly Exes: Domestic Violence Awareness with Annie Elise (Serial Killers), Written by Maggie Admire
Radio/Audio News Script
Winner: Passages: Three Women Who Made A Difference, Written by Gail Lee
6:40am News – Nov 6, 2023, Written by Philip Pilato
12-15-2023, World News This Week, Written by Joan B. Harris
Inside a Gaza Hospital (What Next?), Written by Mary Harris and Rob Gunther
World News This Year 2023, Written by Robert Hawley
On-Air Promotion
Winner: LC Voting Ads, Written by Desireena Almoradie, Angad Bhalla
NCIS: Season 21 Legacy, Launch and Beyond Trailers, Written by Erial Tompkins
NYSNA AMC Campaign, Written by Adrianna Hernandez Stewart, Angad Bhalla
Fortune Favors the Bold. Promotions for Tracker and King & Conqueror, Written by Molly Neylan
