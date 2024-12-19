Zoë Kravitz Talks About Channing Tatum’s ‘Charisma’ In FIRST Comment After Breakup; Reflects On Their Time Working On Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz recently spoke about Channing Tatum for the first time since their October breakup.

“Channing was the first person I thought of for Slater King, and I don’t know where that came from,” Kravitz, 36, said of the actor and his role in her directorial debut Blink Twice during Variety’s Directors on Directors issue, published on Wednesday, December 18.

Kravitz had previously gushed about her ex-fiancé throughout the movie’s press tour, which concluded before their split. Looking back, she is still in awe of his skills and admitted to purposely using them to enhance his warped character on screen.

“I knew that the character needed to be somebody we think we trust, especially because you don’t believe Naomi [Ackie] (Frida in the film) is getting on that plane if it’s someone who is immediately insidious,” Kravitz explained to Batman 2 director Matt Reeves during the sit-down.

She quipped, “I wanted to weaponize his charisma,” noting that fans have “never seen” Tatum in a role like this.

In Blink Twice, which premiered in August, Tatum’s Slater King, a tech billionaire, invites Ackie’s cocktail waitress Frida to join him on a dream vacation on an island. As the two embark on their adventure, strange things begin transpiring, prompting Frida to question Slater’s intentions but also her own identity.

About Ackie’s performance in the film, Kravitz said she wanted the character to be played by someone with a very expressive face, and when she met Ackie with the proposal, she knew “she was capable.”

Blink Twice, for those who may not know, was a dream project for Kravitz. Alongside marking a milestone in her professional life, the movie also took on significant personal meaning, as she and Tatum fell in love during the venture.

Media outlets confirmed in August 2021 that Kravitz and Tatum began dating after getting close on the set of the psychological thriller. After two years together, the pair got engaged.

In 2024, Tatum and Kravitz began their press tour for Blink Twice and exuded endless chemistry with every appearance, only to break up as soon as they wrapped promoting the film.

Even though their romance is over, the two continue to be professionally linked and have been announced to team up for Alpha Gang.

Shortly after the film’s ensemble was unveiled, a source told Us Weekly that there is no bad blood between the exes hence neither of them would give up the opportunity to work on a project they feel has potential.

