'I Felt, Even From Afar...': Revisit When Zoe Kravitz Revealed What Drew Her To Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz had opened up the qualities of Channning Tatum that attracted her to the actor. In her 2022 interview with E! News, Kravitz revealed that she first met with the Step Up star when she was looking for an actor to play the role of Slater King in her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

The Big Little Lies actress shared that she was looking for “someone who hadn’t played a dark character before.”

After multiple auditions, Tatum was finalized to take up the character. However, the actress revealed that the actor had been her “first choice.”

In her interview with the media portal, Kravitz went on to reveal, “I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that. That’s why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

She further added, “I think that’s exciting to watch someone who’s mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that.” The former couple got into a relationship while working on the movie together, which was dropped in theaters in 2024.

The Dear John actor and Kravitz made it official to the public by sharing a post together on the Instagram account.

Prior to that, the duo were often spotted stepping out of the restaurant holding hands.

Further in her interview with the entertainment outlet, the Divertgent actress revealed, “When you make things with people, it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively, it often opens up other channels because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself. I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”

At the time, The Vow actor too revealed to be excited about the role that he had never taken up before. He stated to the portal, “It’s always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for.”

Blink Twice will soon hit the streaming platforms.

