Critics Choice Awards 2025: Zoe Saldaña Wins Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña takes home the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez at the 2025 ceremony of the 30th annual edition on Friday, February 7. Some of the other nominees include Danielle Deadwyler, Ariana Grande, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and more.

The E! channel presented the live transmission of the award show, which aired from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, with Chelsea Handler as the host.

While receiving her award, Saldaña profusely thanked some of the other nominees including Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Nickel Boys), Ariana Grande (Wicked: Part One), Margaret Qualley (The Substance) and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) explaining that their standout performances testified to the excellence of the year's film scene.

At the same time, she had some words about critics, mentioning that it was strange to advise to not pay attention to bad ones while being tempted to read good articles. She laughed a little at recalling some of her critics, both when they criticized her for too many appearances in big franchises and remarks related to highly emotional performances. However, on serious issues, she underlined that only careful criticism is important and was happy to be appreciated.

She said, "Whenever you receive a negative criticism for a role or a film, everyone says, 'Don't read the reviews.' Then when you get the positive feedback, everyone says, 'Did you read the reviews?' But I appreciate the role of a critic. I do sometimes."

"I sometimes read the reviews and I internalize it, especially the really insightful and helpful feedback, like, 'Her crying is really distracting. She's in too many franchises,' or my personal favorite, 'She's too blue.' So I will listen to you all tonight, and I will accept this with pride. Thank you," she added.

"To think that Emilia Pérez has been the little movie that could and has resonated with so many people has been an experience worth having. Thank you to my family, especially my incredible husband, and my nephew, who is with me tonight. You made me, me. So thank you, and to my boys, my greatest adventure and my toughest critics. I love you," she said.

Saldaña continued, "My wish for the impact of this film on audiences in our world is that I hope we can all be curious and open hearted towards each other, because you never know when you'll have the opportunity to be a hero and someone else's story. So, our world is too big and too beautiful to be any other way so stay curious, stay kind, and stay blue, not too blue."

Saldaña visibly choked as she shifted her focus to her family, especially the husband and nephew she credited with helping shape her into the person she is. However, most of all, she saved the biggest gratitude for her sons, proclaiming them the greatest adventurers and toughest critics. She ended with something very pleasant and curious, encouraging people to approach the world with an open heart and to take advantage of opportunities to make a difference in others' lives.

Nominations for Critics Choice for this year were led by Conclave and Wicked, with 11 nods apiece, followed closely by Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez, which received 10 nominations each.