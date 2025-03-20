5 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 introverts will have a blast binge-watching: Tamasha to Udaan

There are millions of viewers who consume content created by Indian filmmakers. While some like to watch action-packed movies with high-octane drama, others like to watch slow and touching tales. Hence, creative minds are always on the lookout for topics that cater to all kinds of the audience. In this article, we curated a list of films to watch on OTT can introverts would love to binge-watch through the week. From Karthik Calling Karthik to Tamasha and Udaan, there’s something for everyone. Read on!

5 films on OTT that introverts can enjoy at home:

1. Tamasha

Where to watch: Zee5

Imtiaz Ali created a drama that left the audience thinking about the life they were leading. It’s a tale of a man who lives his life to the fullest with an unknown woman on a holiday in Corsica. Upon returning, he gets back to his lonely and simple life, doing the same chores every day. The film narrates his story through three stages of his life. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tamasha features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

2. Udaan

Where to watch: Netflix

In his directorial debut, Vikramaditya Motwane created a coming-of-age drama film titled Udaan. The movie showcases the troubled relationship between a father and his son after the latter returned home upon being expelled from boarding school. The 202 film stars debutante Rajat Barmecha along with Ronit Roy, Aayan Boradia, Ram Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Anand Tiwari.

3. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a tale of two introverts who get married in an arranged marriage setup. Over time, the husband realizes his wife is actually a bubbly and funny woman who is unable to break free from the mold. He then goes to every extent to bring a smile to his partner’s face. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the rom-com features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

4. Karthik Calling Karthik

Where to watch: Netflix

Karthik Calling Karthik opens by showcasing the life of an introvert with low self-confidence. No matter how much he tries, he is unable to break free from the trap of his underpaying job. But eventually, he is able to live a happy and content life with the help of his co-worker. The Vijay Lalwani directorial stars Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

5. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Where to watch: Netflix

After a wild and drunk night, two strangers end up getting married on Christmas Eve. Upon realizing their mistake later, they try to annul their marriage. But over time, the man starts developing feelings for her. Watch Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu to OTT to know what happens in the end. The Shakun Batra movie stars Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

