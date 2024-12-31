5 New Year’s Eve movies to watch on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT platforms that can be your perfect binge partner

Year 2024 comes to an end today (December 31, 2024). While most of us head out to celebrate the last night of the year party with our near and dear ones, some of us want to get cozy at home, put on a cheerful movie, and enjoy a hot cup of our favorite beverage. Well, if you’re looking for New Year’s Eve movies to celebrate the year that was, then you’re in luck!

Here are 5 Bollywood movies to enjoy on New Year’s Eve:

1. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Star cast: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ratna Pathak, Boman Irani, Ram Kapoor

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu revolves around the lives of Rahul Kapoor and Riana Braganza, who meet on Christmas Eve and hit it off instantly. After partying through the night, they end up getting married. Shocked by how the events unfolded, they decide to annul their marriage. However, as time passes, Rahul starts developing feelings for Riana. But do they end up together in the end? Well, to find out, you’ll have to watch this Bollywood movie on Netflix or Prime Video!

2. Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Star cast: Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Zayed Khan

Genre: Musical/Romance

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

Where to watch: Zee5

As the title suggests, two total strangers meet and decide to make a life-changing decision within the next 20 days. During this time, they live life to the fullest, fulfill almost all their dreams and desires, and eventually fall in love. In Anjaana Anjaani, the two lead characters even celebrate Christmas during their time in Las Vegas. To watch their crazy love story unfold, viewers can tune in to Zee5!

3. Dilwale (2015)

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Mukesh Tiwari, Varun Sharma

Genre: Action/Drama/Comedy/Romance

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Dilwale is one Bollywood movie that can be enjoyed with family on New Year’s Eve. In one of the sequences, the characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan can be seen bumping into the characters of Kajol and Kriti Sanon during Christmas. One of the men also confesses his love for a woman during the merriment. Dilwale can be watched on Netflix.

4. Shaandaar (1974)

Star cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Vinod Mehra

Genre: Drama

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Where to watch: Prime Video

Shaandaar is a remake of the 1971 Kannada film, Kasturi Nivasa. The movie features a song titled Aata Hai Aata Hai Santa Claus Aata Ha in which Sanjeev Kumar can be seen dressed up as Santa Claus celebrating Christmas with kids. Prime Video is where you should be headed to enjoy the film on New Year’s Eve.

5. Julie (1975)

Star cast: Lakshmi, Vikram Makandar, Nadira, Rita Bhaduri, Om Prakash, Utpal Dutt, Sridevi

Genre: Musical/Romance

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Where to watch: Zee5

Julie revolves around the life of a young woman who falls in love with a man from another religion and gets pregnant wreaking havoc all over. It features an English language song titled My Heart Is Beating that takes place during a family’s Christmas celebration. Julie is available to be watched on Zee5.

We’re sure these New Year’s Eve movies will bring cheer to you. Happy 2025!

