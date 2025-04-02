5 Hindi movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5 that redefine finding the one: Laapataa Ladies to Band Baaja Baaraat

Love isn’t just about grand gestures or dramatic confessions, it’s about the little things. The support and understanding make relationships truly special. Whether you consider it destiny or happy accidents, Bollywood has given some some beautiful shades of relationship. Here are five films and series that beautifully capture the essence of finding ‘the one’.

1. Laapataa Ladies

Where to watch: Netflix

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is a heartfelt and thought-provoking film that delves into love, choices, and commitment. Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava, this movie was India’s official Oscar submission for 2025.

The story takes an unexpected turn when two brides accidentally switch places on a train, setting off an emotional yet humorous adventure. Deepak Kumar (Sparsh Shrivastava) refuses to take the easy way out—determined to find his wife Phool (Nitanshi Goel) while also ensuring Jaya (Pratibha Ranta) safely returns home.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Hasee Toh Phasee perfectly shows how love grows in the most unexpected ways. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film revolves around Nikhil (Sidharth Malhotra), a warm-hearted man trapped in a one-sided relationship, and Meeta (Parineeti Chopra), an eccentric yet lovely woman.

While Nikhil is about to get married to Meeta’s sister, he couldn’t stop himself from loving Meeta and running away from his marriage to be with her showing love isn’t about over-the-top displays but about the support and understanding.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5

Sanam Teri Kasam has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. This 2016 tragic romance, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, recently re-released in theaters, rekindling its emotional magic.

The film revolves around Inder and Saru’s relationship, one that withstands hardships, heartbreak, and even reconciliation with estranged parents. At its core, the story beautifully conveys that true love is not about perfection, but about unwavering support and selflessness.

Band Baaja Baaraat, directed by Maneesh Sharma, perfectly shows God has different ways to send our partners to us.

The film follows Bittoo (Ranveer Singh) and Shruti (Anushka Sharma), who start a wedding planning business together. The professional partnership soon evolves into a deep friendship and, ultimately, love. Their journey shows how the best relationships are built on mutual respect, shared dreams, and the courage to take risks.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, shows the beautiful blend of love and destiny. Kush (Imran Khan) sets out to find the perfect bride for his brother but ends up falling in love for her himself.

With Katrina Kaif portraying the free-spirited Dimple and Ali Zafar as the charming Luv, this lovely romantic comedy is packed with humor, heartfelt moments, and a reminder that love often finds us when we least expect it.

