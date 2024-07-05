9 best 70s Bollywood songs that will remind you ‘old is gold’

Hindi film industry is known for its music and today, we are reflecting upon some of the best 70s Bollywood songs. This was the golden era of Hindi music industry as it was the time of romance and melody. 70s songs brought a cultural shift in the music industry of Bollywood due to different styles and music.

Even today, the 70s music holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood music enthusiasts. From Dum Maaro Dum to O Mere Dil Ke Chain, there are various tracks that are still fresh in melophiles’ minds. Friendship songs like Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from the superhit movie Sholay, are still played on various occasions and still define the true meaning of relationship between friends. 70s songs were just not songs, they were emotions; each line of every song used to depict deeper meanings. That is the one reason why these songs are still popular.

Iconic playback singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle brought soul to the 70s songs and even today, the music is relevant. At times, modern times musicians have remixed or recreated most, if not all of these songs. Let’s go back to the golden era of the 1970s and read about the best 70s Bollywood songs.

Here is the list of 9 best songs of 70s Bollywood that will remind you of old times.



1. Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein (1976)

This song is from the popular 70s movie Kabhi Kabhie. This romantic number was written by Sahir Ludhiyanvi and was sung by renowned singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh and was composed by Khayyam. The song was picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee and was shot in Kashmir. Audience loved the chemistry between Bachchan and Rakhee in the movie and in this song.

2. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (1973)

Still popular among masses, this 70s song is from the film Blackmail. This song was beautifully sung by the very talented Kishore Kumar. The song was written by Rajendra Krishan and was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. Picturised on Dharmendra and Rakhee, this soulful song holds a special place in the hearts of melophile.

3. Dum Maro Dum (1971)

This rock song is from the 1971 movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna and brought a wave in the Hindi music industry. Sung by Asha Bhosle, the song was picturised on Zeenat Aman. The song was written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Rahul Dev Burman. Today, Dum Maro Dum is considered a cult song and holds a special place on the 70s bollywood dance songs list.

4. Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli (1971)

The 1971 film Anand gave us this philosophical song Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli. This song defined the meaning of life and its turns and twists. Sung beautifully by Manna Dey, the song was composed by Salil Chowdhury. The song features Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sumita Sanyal.

5. Mehbooba Mehbooba (1975)

The 70s Bollywood songs were all about mixing culture and this song Mehbooba Mehbooba from the 1975 film Sholay is one of them. This 3 minutes 54 seconds long song has a hippie, rock vibe and was sung and composed by Rahul Dev Burman. Later, the song was remixed and recreated several times.

6. Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (1973)

One of the 70s Bollywood songs that are still relevant is Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. This track was composed by RD Burman and was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. The lyrics and music of this romantic song is still loved by many.

7. O Mere Dil Ke Chain (1972)

Featured in the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi, this retro romantic song was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. Sung by Kishore Kumar, this track was composed by RD Burman. Notably, this song was written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. This song is still popular in today’s times.

8. Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa (1975)

This song featured in the 1975 movie Aandhi. This soulful song was sung by dynamic duo Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. Gulzar wrote the lyrics of Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa and also got a nomination at 1976 Filmfare Awards for Best Lyricist. Aandhi featured Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen in the lead roles and was directed by Gulzar.

9. Yeh Dosti (1975)

Yeh Dosti is a friendship song from the 1975 movie Sholay. It was picturised on Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan to showcase their friendship in the movie. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. This beautiful song was written by Anand Bakshi.

The above-mentioned 70s Bollywood songs are super hits and are still popular among masses. These songs brought a cultural change in the Hindi music industry. These songs remind us that old is gold.

Let us know your favorite 70s Bollywood song.

