The Sabarmati Report Final Box Office Worldwide: Vikrant Massey starrer political thriller set to end theatrical run at Rs 40 crore

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, is currently in its third week at the box office. Though the political thriller is doing well and has maintained a steady run at the lower levels, its theatrical run will see a major roadblock due to the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule this weekend.

The Sabarmati Report eyeing a finish of around Rs 40 crore globally

Bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures, The Sabarmati Report currently stands at around Rs 28 crore net at the Indian box office. It will keep on attracting some footfalls for a couple of days, depending on how the audience perceives Pushpa 2. However, the movie is set to end its theatrical run soon at Rs 31 crore net which will be Rs 37.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Internationally, the Vikrant Massey starrer couldn't do much and raked over just Rs 2.50 crore in its full run. The movie is targeting a global finish of around Rs 40 crore gross.

The Sabarmati Report emerges as an average performer

Mounted on an estimated production cost of Rs 50 crore, The Sabarmati Report has performed decently at the ticket window. Its box office collections are also aided by tax-free status in multiple Indian states. Based on the Godhra Incident, the political thriller could have reached its break-even had there not been any major new release. Nevertheless, it will end up with an average verdict at the box office, which is so far good for such a niche-oriented film that caters to a specific audience.

Thankfully, the makers will not lose any money as we believe it is a financially safe project. They would have cracked a healthy deal with OTT, music, and satellite partners.

