Abhay Deol announces next Hollywood rom-com Don’t You Be My Neighbor alongside Elvis fame Natasha Bassett: ‘Very excited…’

Abhay Deol is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, known for his acting prowess and onscreen charm. He is best recognized for his roles in films like Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Happy Bhag Jayegi, among others. Now, he is set to appear in a Hollywood project titled Don’t You Be My Neighbor alongside Natasha Bassett. The actor expressed his excitement for the project.

Sharing the news with fans, The Oye Lucky Lucky Oye actor on Wednesday (August 13, 2024) and wrote, "Very excited to announce this project, this script took me back to the late 80’s and early 90’s era of the rom-com. Excited to work with the lovely and talented @natashabassett and director Harry Grewal."

This will be Abhay's first time sharing the screen with Natasha, who played Dixie Locke, Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (2022) starring Austin Butler, and portrayed Britney Spears in 2017's Britney Ever After. She is also best known for Operation Buffalo, a comedy-drama miniseries for ABC in Australia, and has had roles in 12 Mighty Orphans, The Pale Door, and Spy Intervention.

The film will explore the unexpected relationship between Jay (Abhay Deol) and Emily (Natasha Bassett), two individuals with contrasting views on love and life. As they navigate their differing beliefs and experiences, they are pushed to challenge their preconceptions and consider new possibilities, according to the synopsis. Deadline reported that principal photography is scheduled to begin around Seattle, in the US, next month.

Harry Grewal expressed excitement about bringing the lighthearted and thought-provoking story to life, noting that Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett, with their immense talent and dedication, were ideal for the lead roles. Producer Raman Palta added that the film would resonate with audiences by exploring the heartache of losing love and the joy of finding it again. He mentioned that it was a story that needed to be told, and they were thrilled to be working with such an exceptional team.

Apart from his Hollywood stint, Abhay will soon be seen with Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Lin Laishram in Bun Tikki. Bun Tikki is helmed by Manish Malhotra.

