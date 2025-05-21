Sitaare Zameen Par: Meet Gopi Krishnan Varma from Aamir Khan starrer, India’s first lead actor with Down Syndrome

Aamir Khan stars in and produces the upcoming sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled for release on June 20, 2025. The film is adapted from the 2018 Spanish movie Campeones. The recently released teaser features Aamir as a blunt and no-nonsense character assigned community service, coaching a team of intellectually challenged youths in basketball. The preview hints at a blend of humor and emotional depth that audiences can expect from the film.

All you need to know about Gopi Krishnan Varma

Although Aamir Khan is the film’s lead, it’s the basketball players with Down Syndrome who truly shine in the teaser, captivating audiences with their performances. Malayalam actor Gopi Krishnan Varma, portraying one of the intellectually challenged youths, makes his Bollywood debut in this movie.

India's first lead actor with Down Syndrome

Having overcome significant health challenges, Gopi Krishnan became India's first lead actor with Down Syndrome. His inspiring journey highlights the importance of inclusivity and representation in the world of cinema.

Gopi was born in 1998 with Down Syndrome to his parents, Kishore Aniyan and Ranjini. As a baby, he faced severe respiratory problems and hyperactivity. Doctors had warned his parents about the serious complications associated with his condition.

Despite these challenges, Gopi Krishnan grew up healthier than many other children with intellectual disabilities. He also showed higher levels of intelligence and activity compared to most individuals with Down Syndrome.

Gopi Krishnan Varma received unwavering support from his parents throughout his life. His mother accompanied him to school and stayed with him all day.

His parents also wanted him to interact with able-bodied children to learn from them. As a result, Gopi attended both special and regular schools until the eighth grade, after which he completed his education entirely in a regular school.

Gopi Krishnan's inspiring journey

Despite having ADHD, Gopi Krishnan Varma was able to sit through entire movies in theaters. He also gained significant attention through his TikTok videos.

During this period, directors Sam Xavier and George Kora were searching for an actor to play the lead role of a person with special needs for their film Thirike. Their search led them to connect with Gopi Krishnan's doctor.

After landing the lead role in Thirike, Gopi Krishnan Varma became the first actor with Down Syndrome to play a lead role, earning a place in the India Book of Records in 2021.

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan has made a conscious effort to cast actors with Down Syndrome in roles portraying characters with special needs. Gopi Krishnan is part of this remarkable ensemble. Sitaare Zameen Par will hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

