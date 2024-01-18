What is Pankaj Tripathi's net worth? Exploring actor's wealth and fortune

Pankaj Tripathi is easily one of the most talented and finest actors in Bollywood. Starting out playing small parts in so many films, Tripathi also ventured into television for a while. After doing theatre and odd jobs in Patna, he appeared in films like Run, Omkara, and Agneepath among others. He got his major break in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in which he played the role of butcher Sultan Qureshi.

The actor was able to prove his mantle in it and received praise for it. It was followed by films like Masaan, Fukrey, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Newton, Gurgaon, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, the Hollywood film Extraction, Gunjan Saxena, and OMG 2 among others. Tripathi has also achieved massive success on streaming platforms with shows like Mirzapur, Sacred Games, and Criminal Justice. This has cemented him as a popular actor in both celluloid and the digital space.

Considering the success he has achieved over the years, it's evident that Tripathi is also a commercially viable actor in the industry. This intrigues us to find out his earnings and how much he charges per project. So let's have a closer look at Pankaj Tripathi's net worth collected from different sources online.

Pankaj Tripathi net worth 2024

According to multiple resources, Pankaj Tripathi has a total net worth of approximately around 45 crores. He has an annual income of around six crores as well as a house in Mumbai. As per The Financial Times, he charged 10 crores for Mirzapur and 12 crores for Sacred Games. A majority of his income comes from acting jobs as well as ad films which he does for big brands. According to The Economic Times, the actor invested in an agritech startup in 2022.

Pankaj Tripathi's real estate

Pankaj Tripathi has an ancestral house in his village in Bihar which is reportedly worth around 16 crore. The actor has built a village-style house on Mumbai's Madh Island and it's called Roop Katha. It has regal pillars and a plush lawn. In an interview with Mashable India, Tripathi revealed that he has a one-horned rhino and an elephant statue that was gifted to him by the Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

In the same interview, he also revealed that he likes to live peacefully away from the noise of the city. The house also has a clay pot for drinking cold water which the actor prefers over refrigerated waters. Tripathi's house has a spacious hall with wooden dining tables and chairs. It also has an outdoor area which is modeled on a village setting as it has a mud stove which is used for cooking sometimes.

Pankaj Tripathi Early life

Pankaj Tripathi was born on September 28th, 1976 in Belsand village of Barauli town of Gopalganj district in Bihar. He had four siblings and Tripathi was the youngest among them. His father, Pandit Benaras Tripathi, was a priest and a farmer while his mother Hemwanti Tiwari was a homemaker. Tripathi helped his father with farming till school. In an interview with The Lallantop, the actor revealed that he changed his surname from 'Tiwari' to 'Tripathi' during school.

Pankaj Tripathi career highlights and awards

Pankaj Tripathi's first film was in 2004 film Run in which he briefly appears, but it's uncredited. He later appeared in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Omkara and Agneepath, etc. Tripathi got recognition in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur for his role as Sultan Qureshi. This was followed by his appearance in Masaan, Newton, Gurgaon, Fukrey and series like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice.

Tripathi won the National Film Award - Special Mention for his role in Newton. He was bestowed with the Best Supporting Actor for Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards.

Pankaj Tripathi Personal Life

Pankaj Tripathi first met Mridula when he was in class 11th while she was in class 9th. According to DNA, The two fell in love and tied the knot in 2004. Both of them arrived in Mumbai together and Mridula worked as a teacher to support the family. All this while, the actor struggled to find work. Their daughter Aashi was born in 2006.

Pankaj Tripathi Filmography

Pankaj Tripathi has a sea of films under his name. Here's a look at his selected filmography.

Bunty Aur Babli

Gangs of Wasseypur

Omkara

Dharm

Shaurya

Agneepath

Dabangg 2

Fukrey

Masaan

Newton

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Stree

Fukrey Returns

Angrezi Medium

Extraction

Mimi

OMG 2

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

