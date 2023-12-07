Animal Opening Week Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor’s film collects Rs 290 crore; 3rd biggest of all time

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has recorded a phenomenal run its opening week as the film has collected in the range of Rs 288 to 290 crore through its seven-day run at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has scored the third biggest opening week of all time after Jawan and Pathaan, and this has come despite the A-rating and theatrical clash with the Vicky Kaushal-led Sam Bahadur.

Animal smashes records left, right and centre

Animal is smashing weekday records left right and centre and the trend is an indication for the film to put up a historic number in the second weekend. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has scored record numbers for biggest non-holiday collection on every day from Monday to Thursday. This is the third Ranbir Kapoor film after Yeh Jawan Hai Deewani and Sanju to record an unprecedented run in the non-holiday period and there is enough in his track record now to earn the tag of a superstar.

With Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has entered a new league and his choices ahead through the decade are going to be even more interesting. Animal is commanding phenomenal word of mouth in the audience and it’s not looking to stop any time soon and there is already a chatter in the exhibition community to plan on the showcasing of Animal from the fourth week. Animal has scored the biggest opening week for a film in clash scenario topping the previous best, Gadar 2.

Advertisement

Animal emerges the highest grossing A-rated film

Animal has also emerged the biggest A-rated film of all time topping the previous best, Kabir Singh. Interestingly, the top two spots are occupied by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and he is slowly rising to establish his brand of cinema among the Hindi-speaking audiences. The action drama has been showing fantastic holds through its seven-day run and has set itself up for something special from the second week. If the film manages to show a jump in collections on the second Friday, there is a strong chance for it to even become the first-ever Hindi film to hit a century in weekend two.

Animal Day Wise Hindi Nett Box Office Collection:

Friday: Rs 52.50 crore

Advertisement

Saturday: Rs 56.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 61.00 crore

Monday: Rs 38.00 crore

Tuesday: Rs 32.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 26.50 crore

Thursday: Rs 22.50 crore

Total: Rs 289.00 crore

Animal has done extremely well in the Tamil and Telugu dubbed version too as the opening week has concluded at Rs 37.50 crore, taking all India nett collection to Rs 327 crore. It has become the second Ranbir Kapoor film to hit the Rs 300 crore mark in India. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.