Anupam Kher urges Air India to act after his ex-student finds cockroach in omelette her baby ate; ‘Must have gone through a huge trauma'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher posted a message on X on Sunday morning (September 29, 2024), addressing Air India after a woman reported discovering a cockroach in the meal served to her and her toddler during the flight. Kher mentioned that the woman was a student at his academy and urged the airline to address the issue promptly. He added that she must have gone through a huge trauma.

The incident came to light when a passenger named Suyesha Savant uploaded images and videos on X, showing a dead cockroach in the omelette provided onboard. She shared that her 2-year-old child had already consumed half of the omelette before they noticed the insect, resulting in food poisoning for the toddler.

Kher's post read, "Bringing her post to the attention of the authorities, Kher shared it on his X and wrote, "Dear @airindia ! Everybody knows I love everything about India. Including #AirIndia. Ms @suyeshasavant is an ex student of @actorprepares. And not someone who complains easily. She must have really gone through a huge trauma because of her small baby involved here. While I understand human error I hope you make her return journey comfortable and special to regain her faith in what I believe is one of the finest airlines in the world. Jai Ho!"

The original post read, "Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on the @airindia flight from Delhi to New York. My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result. @DGCAIndi @RamMNK".

Netizens thanked Kher for sharing the post and bringing the blunder to everyone's notice. A netizen also stated that he cancelled his father's Air India flight after seeing the actor's post. The airlines apologised to Savant for the incident and promised immediate action.

Kher garnered attention professionally with his performance in the courtroom drama Kaagaz 2, which premiered on March 1, 2024. Directed by V.K. Prakash, this sequel to Kaagaz features a stellar ensemble cast, including Darshan Kumar, Satish Kaushik, and Smriti Kalra.

Currently, Kher is focused on his upcoming project, Tanvi The Great, produced under his banner, Anupam Kher Studio. He is also set to appear in another film, Vijay 69, expanding his diverse slate of projects.

