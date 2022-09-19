As Brahmastra’s worldwide collection touches Rs. 360 Cr, Ayan Mukerji reveals jumping into part 2

Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra has been receiving positive reviews from everyone since the day it has released. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has been breaking all the box-office records from day 1. The film that also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles has been grabbing all the limelight ever since it hit the theatres and today as the film completes 11 day Ayan took to his Instagram handle to share the worldwide collection of the film and also thanked the fans for the immense love. Brahmastra’s worldwide collection touches Rs. 360 Cr

Sharing a poster of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji revealed that the worldwide collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has touched Rs 360 cr. Sharing this post he wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv) putting out some good pure energy for…*What the Film has achieved so far! *The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! *All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! *All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!) *PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you!” Check out the post: