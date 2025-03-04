Ayesha Takia recalls 'night of horror' after husband Farhan Azmi's arrest in Goa; claims mob abused car with their son inside

Ayesha Takia became popular after her debut movie, Taarzan: The Wonder Car. She then worked in many movies including Dil Maange More, Dor, Salaam-E-Ishq and others. The actress is often seen taking to social media to interact with her fans and admirers. But recently, she took to her Instagram Stories to talk about 'night of horror' after her husband Farhan Azmi was booked in Goa. Read on to know more!

A while ago, Ayesha Takia shared some viral videos on her Instagram Stories showcasing the horrifying incident his husband Farhan Azmi and their son were in. Sharing her side of the story, the actress penned "It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning."

She claimed that her husband and son were brutally bullied and feared for their lives as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened, and tormented them for hours. Moreover, the large crowd of almost 150 people even badly roughed up the police, who were called by her husband to protect them.

Ayesha Takia's Instagram Stories:

In the following post, she claimed they have video evidence and CCTV footage backing the incident, which they would share in due time. The Fool N Final actress also stated that this is one of many recent incidents people have faced in Goa as tourists. She also shared a clip and penned, “See how they intimidated and abused the car with my son and driver in it while a mob tried to rip Farhan from the cop car.”

While talking to PTI, the police revealed that a case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham, and others under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The officer added that since the individuals involved were fighting in a public place, disturbing public peace, and causing affray; a state-initiated complaint was filed by PSI Paresh Sinari of Calangute police station.

A report by The Economic Times claimed that upon receiving a complaint, the cops reached the spot and faced resistance from the locals who were preventing them from taking Azmi into custody. North Goa Superintendent of Police, Akshat Kaushal stated that both parties involved in the altercation were brought to the Calangute police station. However, both of them refused to file complaints.