12 Best farewell songs in Hindi perfect for bidding adieu to family and friends

Saying goodbye is really hard. It feels sad not seeing your friends or coworkers anymore after spending a lot of time together. That's why we have farewell parties—to celebrate friendship and promise to always be there for each other. In this article, we'll check out some famous Hindi farewell songs, whether you want something fun or emotional.

12 Hindi songs that will make your farewell extra special

1. Purani Jeans

Album : Mahi

: Mahi Music : Jawahar Wattal, Faizi

: Jawahar Wattal, Faizi Singer : Ali Haider

: Ali Haider Lyrics by: Ali Haider

Purani Jeans is a nostalgic song often played at farewell parties, evoking memories of old friendships and good times. It’s a popular choice among farewell songs.

2. Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai

Movie : Chashme Baddoor

: Chashme Baddoor Music : Sajid-Wajid

: Sajid-Wajid Singer : Sonu Nigam

: Sonu Nigam Lyrics by: Kausar Munir

Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai from the movie Chashme Baddoor is a popular Bollywood farewell song that celebrates the quirky dynamics of friendship. A great song to celebrate your camaraderie with your besties!

3. Woh Din

Movie : Chhichhore

: Chhichhore Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Tushar Joshi

: Tushar Joshi Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Woh Din from the movie Chhichhore is a heartfelt song that reminisces about college days, making it one of the best farewell songs for students.

4. Pyaar Ke Pal

Album : Pal

: Pal Music : Leslie Lewis

: Leslie Lewis Singer : KK

: KK Lyrics by: Mehboob

Pyaar Ke Pal is a beautiful song ideal for farewell gatherings among buddies. It perfectly captures the essence of bidding adieu with heartfelt emotions. It's one of the top choices for farewell songs for friends in Hindi.

5. Yaariyaan

Movie : Cocktail

: Cocktail Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Mohan Kanan, Shilpa Rao

: Mohan Kanan, Shilpa Rao Lyrics by: Irshad Kamil

Yaariyaan from the movie Cocktail is a popular song that beautifully captures the essence of friendship and bidding goodbye with heartfelt lyrics and soulful music. It’s certainly one of the best farewell songs in Hindi.

6. Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe

Movie : Dil Chahta Hai

: Dil Chahta Hai Music : Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy

: Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy Singer : Shaan, KK, Shankar Mahadevan

: Shaan, KK, Shankar Mahadevan Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai is a nostalgic anthem perfect for farewell gatherings. The song is picturized on Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, and is regarded as one of the finest songs for farewell.

7. Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega

Movie : Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Music : Anand Milind

: Anand Milind Singer : Udit Narayan

: Udit Narayan Lyrics by: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a popular farewell song in Hindi. The song shows Aamir Khan performing at his college farewell, accompanied by his guitar. His ex-wife Reena Dutta also makes a blink-and-miss appearance.

8. Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan

Movie : Yaarana

: Yaarana Music : Rajesh Roshan

: Rajesh Roshan Singer : Kishore Kumar

: Kishore Kumar Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan

Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan from the movie Yaarana is a timeless song often played at farewell parties. It celebrates friendship and nostalgia, evoking emotions of camaraderie and memories shared. A great song for farewell parties, indeed!

9. Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Movie : Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Music : Rochak Kohli

: Rochak Kohli Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Kumaar

Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is hailed as one of the best farewell songs in Bollywood. It beautifully encapsulates the bond of friendship, with heartfelt lyrics and a soulful melody.

10. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Movie : Kal Ho Naa Ho

: Kal Ho Naa Ho Music : Shankar Ehsaan Loy

: Shankar Ehsaan Loy Singer : Sonu Nigam

: Sonu Nigam Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

The iconic Kal Ho Naa Ho, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, is a great college farewell song. Sonu Nigam's soulful voice enhances the bittersweet essence of bidding adieu.

11. Yaadein Yaad Aati Hai

Movie : Yaadein

: Yaadein Music : Anu Malik

: Anu Malik Singer : Hariharan

: Hariharan Lyrics by: Anand Bakshi

Yaadein Yaad Aati Hai is a goodbye song in Hindi, sung by Hariharan. It evokes nostalgia and expresses the pain of parting ways. The heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody capture the bittersweet emotions of longing and yearning associated with farewell.

12. Channa Mereya

Movie : Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

When bidding farewell to a loved one, the emotions one goes through are not easy to describe in words. But the job is made easier courtesy of the song Channa Mereya from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Whether you’re looking for retirement songs in Hindi or farewell Bollywood songs, this track is the apt choice.

We hope you enjoyed our compilation of the best Hindi songs for farewell parties. Whether you choose to sing along or play these tracks, they're guaranteed to evoke heartfelt emotions and perhaps even bring a tear to everyone's eye.

